Television Review | Hereditary has been hailed as the scariest horror drama of our time

In Ari Aster’s special film, the nuclear family meets evil.

Horror

Hereditary – the legacy of evil ★★★★

Hereditary, USA 2018

Sub at 21:00 (K16)

A horror movie even within a strictly limited framework, it is still possible to create works of art that impressively vary the basic themes of the genre. Such work is praised Ari Aster’s nuclear family documentary written and directed by the first child Hereditary – the legacy of evil.

The film starts with the death of the grandmother, which pushes the family’s parents and children – a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – to face uncontrollable forces. The script, which has been matured for a long time and the careful execution, can be thanked for internalizing the style and form: the psychological torment grows into pure horror.

Teenage actors know how to be convincing, but above all shine Toni Collette as a mother, whose expressive face shows a real range of emotions.

Since the film’s economic narrative does not take unnecessary side steps, one can seek a rational explanation for the supernatural story from its cloud-burning scenes, in which case it would be a nightmare-like cannabis psychosis.