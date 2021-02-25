Television review HBO’s purposeful series Allen v. Farrow raises only one relevant question: does it make any sense to deal with the dispute between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow anymore?

The documentary series Allen v. Farrow takes a one-sided stance on the events of the decades, but does not provide decent evidence.

Why once more? Supervisor Woody Allen and the actor Mia Farrow the relationship is now a wood point for thirty years, and again the same dispute is gaining ground in public.

HBO’s four-part documentary series is one-sided and purpose-built from start to finish. Woody Allen is included, but only with quotes from his latest book. Allen’s publishing house has now also complained that excerpts from the book are being used in the series without permission.

Mia Farrow, the couple’s adopted daughter Dylan as well as their support forces stand behind their accusations. According to it, Allen sexually abused her daughter when she was seven years old.

Allen, his wife Soon-Yi Previn and one of the sons of the extended family, Max Farrow, consider the accusations to be lies. Likewise, they have also commented Kirby Dickin and Amy Zieringin a series of documents (2021).

In the series above all, Dylan’s monologue is heard as well as the videos that Mia Farrow filmed of her shortly after the alleged abuse are seen. One may ask how ethical videotaping was originally.

Also present is Mia Farrow herself, and a boy Ronan Farrow he too gets his share of virtue when he gets to elevate his own career.

Question it is not about which party speaks the truth or whether everyone is lying. The documentary series repeats a story that forces the viewer to settle on the other side, even though there is no proper evidence for either option. In the documentary, everything eventually returns to the lost 20 minutes.

There’s just a word for word, and Dylan’s story doesn’t become more true by allowing him to repeat it over and over again. Without taking a position on the content of the speeches, they have the strange feature that he tells of his childhood as if he had been an adult at the time.

Documentary the authors have counted on everything that Dylan wins the viewer’s sympathies for. The picture narrative supports one truth: Farrow has been selected almost exclusively for pictures in which he poses with children. Allen, on the other hand, is seen in brilliant publicity or casually in concerts, even though she has as much reason to wrinkle in self-pity as Mia Farrow.

Allen can be said that he did not understand parenting and especially adoption parenting. It is appropriate to consider how his films should be treated, for he, like so many other directors, embarrassingly often depicted the relationship between a middle-aged man and a young woman. That part of the documentary series belongs to a larger phenomenon.

If you want to address child sexual abuse, this is not the way to go.

Allen v. Farrow, HBO Nordic.