Television Review | Happened by the water is a murder mystery but also much more

The new series achieves the atmosphere of Kerstin Ekman’s novel, but it is not quite a hit.

Little before the current success of Nordic crime fiction and the establishment of the Nordic noir genre, a Swedish writer Kerstin Ekman (b. 1933) wrote the best crime novel of his career Happened by the water. It appeared in Swedish in 1993 and was translated into Finnish the following year.

It also marked the prelude to Ekman’s main work, Wolf harness-trilogy, which appeared during the 2000s. In that, Ekman abandoned the rest of his career as a detective writer.

Happened by the water is a murder mystery, but it’s so much more. The events take place in the rugged landscapes of Jämtlant. They have a connection with reality, but true Crimea novel is not. Ekman himself had moved to Jämtland in the early 1980s, and in his crime novel he invented a place called Svartvattnet, where he also placed Wolf harness-trilogy.

Happened by the water -the main character of the novel is Annie Raft, a teacher running away from Stockholm, who arrives in the village with her little daughter, followed by a man. He plans to move into the local hippie commune. We are living in the early 1970s.

As soon as she arrives, Annie has to witness a gruesome sight when she finds a couple killed in the tent. This starts a chain that reveals the dynamics between the villagers in excruciating detail.

Annie (Asta Kamma August, center) moves to a hippie commune run by the charismatic Petrus (Magnus Krepper).

Is it’s amazing that Ekman’s novel has not been filmed before, but only now that the Swedes have made it into a six-part series. The explanation is the author himself: before this, no manuscript offered to him was suitable, but in Danish Maren Louise Käehnella finally snapped. The director is Swedish Mikael Marcimainco-writer Karin Arrhenius.

Ekman’s judgment could be questioned. Neither Wolf harness– novels have not been filmed, but in 2008 a film based on its events was completed Wolf moment, for which Ekman himself wrote the script. It didn’t work at all.

New the series achieves the atmosphere of Ekman’s novel, but it is not quite a perfect match.

It is impossible to shake the novel from one’s mind. Ekman describes places and geographical forms so vividly that they leave a strong memory, as if he had seen them. The passage of time and nature, the work and difficulty of everything also define the series.

Unaccustomed to the terrain, Annie walks to the commune’s farm on Midsummer’s Eve with her daughter, gets lost in the dark, hungry, the child is tantruming – and bloodshed on top of that. It is precisely in these points that Ekman is at the core, as is the series.

Rolf Lassgård plays the village doctor Birger Tobjörnsson in the episodes set in 1991. Alba August is Annie’s daughter Mia as an adult.

in Svartvattnet we travel over roadless roads in the hinterlands of well-being-Sweden. New times are coming, the forest will be cut down, and an open space will be left where the trees will no longer grow. Life is tough and people are hostile towards each other.

If you haven’t read the book, the slowness of the series can be harder to digest. Sometimes its grip loosens, and there may be at least one episode too many.

Cast they do steady reliable work. Pernilla August and Rolf Lassgaard are in the main roles in the modern era of the series, i.e. in the 1990s.

August’s daughter Asta Kamma August plays young Annie and another daughter Alb Annie’s grown daughter. Alma Pöysti Ylja is a ferocious abuser.

Happened by the water, Fem Sun at 21:05 and Yle Areena.