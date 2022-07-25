Television Review | Greed crept into the anarcho-capitalist paradise in Acapulco – The unexpected twists and turns of the sprawling documentary keep the viewer on their toes

There are several narcissistic control freaks along the way.

With anarchism the idea must be a rather dubious reputation, defined at least by lawlessness, mayhem and violence.

In the midst of them, there is no need to explain that it is a political philosophy emphasizing the freedom and equality of individuals, questioning power structures, whose goal is the abolition of the state.

Canadian entrepreneur and anarcho-capitalist, netted by selling his website Jeff Berwick still decided to try and founded the Anarchapulco event in 2015 in Acapulco, Mexico, which is alive with tourism. It was supposed to gather like-minded people to discuss and create an ideal community of free individuals, which could, in the best case, change the world a little too.

An up-and-coming American documentary director Todd Schramke followed the event from the beginning for a total of six years and surely could not have foreseen the confusing and even chilling drama that he would come across.

HBO company ordered six-piece The Anarchists (2022) also keeps the viewer on their toes with unexpected twists and suspicious characters, if they can wade to the end of the multi-subject and sprawling series. Or is a narrative that always gets out of hand a stylistic device?

In the first pictures of the documentary, children and adults are smoking books and sniffing on the beach. You shouldn’t cling to them, because they are a provocation. “These opuses represent narcissistic control freaks,” shouts one of them, who moved to Acapulco with his family Nathan Freemananother anarcho-capitalist who got rich in the IT industry.

Along the way, several “narcissistic control freaks” who increase the number of events and instigate them are hit. At the center is the self-righteous, condescending and empty-mouthed Jeff Berwick, who is on a collision course with the event’s executive director – ultimately with dramatic consequences.

Year Anarchapulco, which is growing by the year, distances itself from its idealistic starting points into a business attraction at the latest when it allies itself with those who cheat the cryptocurrency bitcoin. That’s how power seduces, wealth divides people and freedom is just a hoax – and no “gringo” cares what price they pay to bask in what they describe as paradise in Acapulco.

Except maybe two young anarchists on the run from the law, under pseudonyms Lily Forester and John Galton.

They are the dramaturgical counterforce of the documentary. Traumatized individuals who try to stick to their principles and found the counter-event of Anarchapulco, Anarchaforko.

It’s not going well either. Anarchapulco is a party not to be missed.

The Anarchists, HBO Max.