The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The moon is dangerous ★★

(Finland 1961) In Toivo Särkä’s film Noir, a problem young man (Liana Kaarina) takes over both a reserved man (Toivo Mäkelä) and a young man (Esko Salminen). (K12)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Once ★★★

(Ireland 2007) A street performer (Glen Hansard) begins to play music with a Czech immigrant woman (Markéta Irglová). The cast cast the indie folk songs of John Carney’s good-natured drama himself, which is best remembered for his Oscar-winning hit. Falling Slowly.

Theme at 9 p.m.

Unlocked ★★

(Britain / USA 2017) In Michael Apted’s boring action film, a CIA agent (Naomi Rapace) tries to prevent a planned biological terrorist attack on the United States. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A cloud castle that collapsed ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Hacker Lisbeth Salander (Naomi Rapace) is charged with murder. Daniel Alfredson completed the crime film trilogy. (K16)

TV5 at 11:05 p.m.

Die Hard – Just over my dead body ★★★

(USA 1988) A cop (Bruce Willis) tries to save his wife (Bonnie Bedalia) from the clutches of terrorists. The opening of a series of action films directed by John McTiernan is the cornerstone of the genre. (K16)

Fox at 11:55 p.m.