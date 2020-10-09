Upgrade
Television review Friday’s TV movies include The Sturdy Opening of the Die Hard Series

Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
World
The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The moon is dangerous ★★

(Finland 1961) In Toivo Särkä’s film Noir, a problem young man (Liana Kaarina) takes over both a reserved man (Toivo Mäkelä) and a young man (Esko Salminen). (K12)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Once ★★★

(Ireland 2007) A street performer (Glen Hansard) begins to play music with a Czech immigrant woman (Markéta Irglová). The cast cast the indie folk songs of John Carney’s good-natured drama himself, which is best remembered for his Oscar-winning hit. Falling Slowly.

Theme at 9 p.m.

Unlocked ★★

(Britain / USA 2017) In Michael Apted’s boring action film, a CIA agent (Naomi Rapace) tries to prevent a planned biological terrorist attack on the United States. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A cloud castle that collapsed ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Hacker Lisbeth Salander (Naomi Rapace) is charged with murder. Daniel Alfredson completed the crime film trilogy. (K16)

TV5 at 11:05 p.m.

Die Hard – Just over my dead body ★★★

(USA 1988) A cop (Bruce Willis) tries to save his wife (Bonnie Bedalia) from the clutches of terrorists. The opening of a series of action films directed by John McTiernan is the cornerstone of the genre. (K16)

Fox at 11:55 p.m.

