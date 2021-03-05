Television review Friday’s TV movies include the handsome sequel to the classic Blade Runner 2049

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Decoy ★★★

(Finland 1946) A prostitute (Laila Jokimo) tries to start a new life on land. Roland af Hällström has absorbed influences from Teuvo Tulio’s 1944 melodrama into his film noir The way you wanted me, where he served as assistant director. (K12)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Die Hard 4.0. ★★★

(USA 2007) Cop McClane (Bruce Willis) fights cyber terrorists. In the fourth part of the action film series, McClane, who represents the old school, encounters today’s obsessions. The director is Len Wiseman. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious 4 ★

(USA 2009) Wildheads (e.g. Vin Diesel) chase a drug baron (John Ortiz). Justin Lin directed the fourth installment of the action film series, in which the rubber curls in a familiar way. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Knight of Cups ★

(USA 2015) Screenwriter (Christian Bale) flutters in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Terrence Malick’s art drama is like an unintentional parody of his 2011 drama The Tree of Life. (K12)

Subject at 9.15 pm

Return of the Dark Knight ★★★

(USA 2012) In the concluding part of the DC Comics comic film trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) invades Batman’s (Christian Bale) masculine world. (K12)

Nelonen at 9.35 pm

Blade Runner 2049 ★★★★

(USA 2017) It’s the year 2049. A replica working as a blade runner (Ryan Gosling) gets to know the truth about people and replicants. Denis Villeneuve directed the sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film. The visual look of the film compares to the original. (K16)

MTV3 at 10:35 p.m.