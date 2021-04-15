Television review Friday’s TV films include Greta Gerwig’s fresh high school drama Lady Bird

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Jacket and vest off ★★★

(Finland 1939) The daughter of a doctor (Aku Korhonen) (Sirkka Sipilä) wants to be an actress. Jorma Nortimo’s comedy dialogue slips.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Lady Bird ★★★★

(USA 2017) A high school girl (Saoirse Ronan) attends a Catholic high school but still spends a normal teenage life. The rites of adulthood have been portrayed in numerous high school comedies from a boys ’perspective, but in Greta Gerwig’s early 2000s drama, the perspective is refreshingly girl. (K12)

TV5 at 3:45 p.m.

The Tale of the Lord of the Rings: Knights of the Ring ★★★★

(New Zealand 2001) Peter Jackson interpreted a trilogy from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novel series, which even the author’s fans are happy with. In the first part, the hobbit Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his entourage set out to destroy Sauron (Sala Baker) to covet the ring. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Unbreakable ★★★★

(USA 2014) Olympic runner Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell) was captured by the Japanese in World War II. Angelina Jolie directed the shocking drama of true events. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Tomorrowland – A World Beyond ★★★

(USA 2015) The inventor (George Clooney) as a little boy (Thomas Robinson) in 1964 went on an adventure in Tomorrowland, or another reality. Brad Bird’s adventure film is very reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s work. (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire ★★

(Britain 2008) An Indian slum breeder (Dev Patel) is suspected of cheating in the Want to Be a Millionaire TV quiz. Danny Boyle’s drama forcibly milks the viewer’s emotions. (K16)

Theme & Fem at 9.15pm

Good bad and ugly ★★★★

(Italy 1966) The gun heroes Good (Clint Eastwood), Evil (Lee Van Cleef) and Ugly (Eli Wallach) chase a gold cache in the heat of the Civil War. The classic spaghetti loaf concludes Sergio Leone’s dollar trilogy. The iconic soundtrack has been composed by Ennio Morricone. (K16)

Nelonen at 10:15 p.m.