The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

So are the boys ★

(Finland 1942) In Ossi Elstelä’s military farce, screenwriter Einari Ketola performs himself as the attraction of the entertainment forces in the Continuation War.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Skiptrace ★★

(Hong Kong / China / USA 2016) A local cop (Jackie Chan) and an American cheater (Johnny Knoxville) chase a Hong Kong gangster. Renny Harlin’s action comedy is a jumble. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Captain Underpants ★★★

(USA 2017) Elementary school guys (voiced by Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch) draw cartoons with Captain Kalsari (voiced by Ed Helms). The black humor of the animation appeals to adults as well. (K7)

TV5 at 7:10 p.m.

Disrespectful bastards ★★★

(USA 2009) In Quentin Tarantino’s over-the-top adventure film, a group of American Jewish soldiers (including the brilliant Brad Pitt) plot Hitler’s assassination. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Southpaw ★★

(USA 2015) The life of a professional boxer (Jake Gyllenhaal) slips downhill when his wife (Rachel McAdams) dies. Antoine Fuqua’s sports film proves that the director is Rocky looked, but he has no view of his own. (K16)

Hero at 9:05 p.m.

Animals of the night ★★★★

(USA 2016) In Tom Ford’s distressing psychological tension, the family (father Jake Gyllenhaal) is tortured by a criminal gang on his night car ride. (K16)

TV5 at 2.20