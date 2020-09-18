Television review Friday’s TV films include a very stylish psychological horror film by a Danish director

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The green chamber of the castles ★★

(Finland 1945) In Valentin Vaala’s drama from the 1830s, the noble family of Linnainen Manor (daughter Regina Linnaheimo) has its secrets. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Transcendence ★★

(USA 2014) A scientist (Johnny Depp) continues his life in artificial intelligence after his death. The events of the prolonged dystopia certainly seemed exciting in the script, but the same cannot be said of the film itself. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

The Departed ★★

(USA 2006) The Mafia boss (Jack Nicholson) infiltrates his apprentice (Matt Damon) into the police force, while the police infiltrate the rat (Leonardo DiCaprio) mafia. Martin Scorsese’s crime film is like a parody of the director’s production. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Warcraft – The Beginning ★★

(USA 2016) Orcs are trying to conquer the human world. Based on the Warcraft video game series, Duncan Jones directed a fantasy film whose story drowns in special effects. Ben Foster is seen as the wizard. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Neon Demon ★★★★

(USA 2016) A 16-year-old novice model (brilliant Elle Fanning) is so edible-looking that her colleagues can’t swallow their jealousy. The stylish psychological horror film by Danish Nicolas Winding Refn shows the fashion world in all its cruelty. (K16)

Hero at 9:15 p.m.

Sully – Deed on the Hudson River ★★

(USA 2016) US Airways flight 1549 in 2009 ended in a forced landing on the Hudson River. The perspective of Clint Eastwood’s TV-like drama is that of aircraft captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberg (Tom Hanks). (K7)

MTV3 at 10:35 p.m.

Rita Hayworth – The Key to Escape ★★★★

(USA 1994) In Frank Darabont’s successful drama, prisoners (including Morgan Freeman) plan an escape. The film takes place in the late 1940s. (K16)

Sub at 0.00