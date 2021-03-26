Television review Friday’s TV films include a 24-week touching German drama about a woman thinking about an abortion

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The truth is ruthless ★★

(Finland 1963) In Valentin Vaala’s crime film, jealous lawyers (Lauri-Juhani Ruuskanen and Sauli Seppälä) compete for both work and women. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

A girl named Sparrow ★★★★

(Finland 2016) 12-year-old Varpu (Linnea Skog) would like to get to know his father (masterful Lauri Maijala). Directed by Selma Vilhunen as her firstborn, the drama deals with mental health problems without succumbing to clichés. (K12)

TV2 at 7 p.m.

Gone Girl ★★★

(USA 2014) The husband (Ben Affleck) ‘s wife (Rosamund Pike) disappears on the couple’ s fifth wedding day. David Fincher films Gillian Flynn’s psychological thriller Kind girl. The end result satisfies a friend of the original work. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Animals of the night ★★★★

(USA 2016) In Tom Ford’s distressing psychological tension, the family (father Jake Gyllenhaal) is tortured by a criminal gang on his night car ride. (K16)

Fri at 23.00

The Witch ★★★

(USA 2016) Living in the 17th century in New England. The Puritan family suspects the witch has abducted her baby. Robert Eggers ’horror film is a great metaphor for the witch-hunts of our day. The lead role is seen as the teenage daughter of the Anya Taylor-Joy family. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

24 weeks ★★★★

(Germany 2016) Stand up comedian (Julia Jentsch) finds out she is expecting a child with Down syndrome and heart failure. Anne Zohra Berrached’s touching drama reflects on moral issues: who gets to decide if a woman can have an abortion, why, and why. The focus is on so-called late abortion in Germany, which can still be done after the 24th week of pregnancy. The film is topical because of the Citizens’ Initiative on Abortion Act Amendment. (K12)

Theme at 9 p.m.

Rogue One – A Star Wars Story ★★★

(USA 2016) A Rebel (Felicity Jones) chases drawings of the Death Star. Directed by Gareth Edwards Star Wars the first part of the trilogy of the background films of the space opera series. The stale values ​​of the series are aired by an independent female protagonist. (K12)

Nelonen at 9.35 pm

Disrespectful bastards ★★★

(USA 2009) A crowd of American Jewish soldiers (including the brilliant Brad Pitt) plans to assassinate Hitler. Quentin Tarantino’s adventure film is overly long. (K16)

TV5 at 10:05 p.m.

12 Years a Slave ★★★★

(USA 2013) Steve McQueen directed the shocking biography of Solomon Northup (1808–1863) (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who was sold into slavery. (K16)

MTV3 at 10:45 p.m.

Terrible hangover ★★★★

(USA 2009) A bachelor party (including Bradley Cooper) finds himself in Las Vegas as having lost his memory. The opening of Todd Phillips ’comedy trilogy is hysterically funny. (K12)

Sub at 24.00

Interstellar ★★★★

(USA 2014) Astronauts (among others Matthew McConaughey) are looking for a new habitable planet for humanity. The greatest merit of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film is the ambitious portrayal of Hoyte van Hoyteman. (K12)

Nelonen at 0.20