Television review French writer Colette doesn’t get her own space even in her biographical film

In the dilute Colette film, the best pieces of the author’s life are left in the final texts.

Colette ★★★

USA / Britain 2018

TV1 at 9.10 pm and Arena (K12)

Here is a school example of a film that does not pass the so-called Bechdel test. For fun, the test can be used to measure the weight of female characters in the narration of a film. It passes if there are at least two female characters (2.) in the film (1.) who talk to each other (3.) about something other than men.

British Wash Westmoreland controlled by Coletteas the name implies, the film is meant to focus on the legendary French writer Colette (1873–1954), which startled Paris in the early 20th century. Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette plays Keira Knightley.

There are only a few scenes in the film at all where there would be no man with Colette, usually it is her husband Henri Gauthier-Villars i.e. Willy, who plays Dominic West. The few times Colette is with a woman, she talks about her husband. This can be considered a good achievement, as Colette’s story essentially includes her feminine relationship. The man penetrates them too.

In the movie is a Westmoreland script originally made by his male friend Richard Glatzerin already in the early 2000s. The men’s best-known joint film was Still Alice (2014), after which Glatzer died. Colettea has probably set out to do so from a women’s perspective, but the time was not right then.

In the final film, female relationships eventually remain superficial sidelines. Perhaps the harsh explanation is just that Dominic West needs to show up alongside Knightley, and he really does.

Bigger the fundamental problem, however, is that once a female artist is the subject of a biographical film, one could expect that she would be allowed to dominate the film in all peace and as a whole person, as the real protagonist. Only in this way is it possible to tell about his mental movements and creativity.

Colettein the film, the artist’s creative work is only flattened into quarrels with her husband and images of her handwriting. Courage and unconventionality are portrayed in conventional sex scenes, and Colette’s emotional storm is not conveyed either.

Colette is, of course, just an ordinary biographical film, perhaps even entertaining, and the story is deliberately limited to telling of Colette’s youth, which specifically involves marriage to the unreliable Willy. Still, it’s downright comical that the real Colette only wakes up in the last ten minutes when she finally gets rid of Willy. The best pieces of his life are seen during the final texts.

If only someone was still making a movie about Colette in her sixties.