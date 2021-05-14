Television review French cut documentary about Anthony Hopkins and Hannibal Lecter with cut and glue is disappointing

Hannibal Lecter, the iconic cannibal in the movie Sheep Sheep, celebrates its 30th anniversary.

This in the year thirty years have passed since the author Thomas Harrisin created by Hannibal Lecter made his second appearance on the big screen in film Sacrificial sheep (1991). For the first time, the cannibalistic serial killer Lecter was met in the film In the footsteps of a psychopath (1986, in the role Brian Cox).

Sir Anthony Hopkins a chilly intelligent interpretation of Lecter In sacrificial sheep made this an iconic part of the popular culture catalog and serial killer stories a direct trend.

Role-playing in the film Sacrificial Sheep brought Anthony Hopkins an Oscar.­

Although Hopkins ’role in the film only lasts less than half an hour in total, the role brought the 54-year-old actor this first Oscar.

Supervisor Jonathan Demme offered the role of Hannibal to Hopkins after seeing this An elephantin the role of Dr. Treves (1980).

“I didn’t underline the madness. I ended up acting out his common sense, ”Hopkins talks about building a role in a French documentary Hannibal Hopkins and Sir Anthony (2020).

The actor reveals that Lecter’s blood-hissing hissing crackling sound from young FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) was his own invention.

Confused the documentary sketches the outline of Hopkins’ career path very familiarly. It tells you how Laurence Olivierin discovered, ascending Shakespeare-actor ended up on the star chart of Hollywood and doesn’t forget his rocky times caused by volatile nature and alcohol. Only composing and painting, which are important to Hopkins, are completely forgotten. Also the latest Oscar-winning role in the film The Father has not had time to join.

As the name suggests, the documentary emphasizes Hannibal Lecter’s contribution. However, Hopkins has made some of the most touching and nuanced roles of his career James Ivoryn in the movies. A few reflections by Hopkins House in the shade of an elm tree (1991) and Long day evening (1993) are the most interesting features of the documentary.

The most annoying is that a program compiled from several TV interviews and making of clips with cheap cut and glue technology does not place the interviews in any context. Years, interviewers, and programs are largely omitted.

The documentary is followed by a film Sacrificial sheep.

