Television review Free State of Jones tells the story of an interesting American real-life character, Newton Knight, but in equal measure

Free State of Jones ★★★

USA 2016

Nelonen Wed 6.1. 23:00 (K16)

The United States countless films have been made about the Civil War, here one of the most recent. Gary Rossin guided Free State of Jones tells of a man named based on true events Newton Knight (1837–1922).

Knight escaped from the Southern Confederate forces and ended up fighting the other side, alongside the slaves. He began defending poor families who had been looted by Confederate forces. The film hides in the marshy forests of Mississippi.

While the protagonist is, as is familiar, a white man, Knight’s legend has an interesting history of the country’s racial struggles. However, the boundary of Ross’s film is too broad, especially when the story itself is accompanied by an even later level of time in which Knight’s descendant suffers from the consequences of racial segregation and Knight’s relationship with slave Rachel (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

The narrative of the film, which is too long, has an evenly thick rhythm and is otherwise uncharacteristic. The slow and quiet life is interrupted by the usual battle scenes. The events continue long after the war, when the Ku Klux Klan raises its head.

The main roles feature two charismatic male actors of the last decade, Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali. Ali plays a slave named Moses Washington, with whom Knight befriends.