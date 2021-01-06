No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Free State of Jones tells the story of an interesting American real-life character, Newton Knight, but in equal measure

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

The cropping of the film, directed by Gary Ross, is too broad. Starring Newton Knight, Matthew McConaughey is seen.

Free State of Jones ★★★

USA 2016

Nelonen Wed 6.1. 23:00 (K16)

The United States countless films have been made about the Civil War, here one of the most recent. Gary Rossin guided Free State of Jones tells of a man named based on true events Newton Knight (1837–1922).

Knight escaped from the Southern Confederate forces and ended up fighting the other side, alongside the slaves. He began defending poor families who had been looted by Confederate forces. The film hides in the marshy forests of Mississippi.

While the protagonist is, as is familiar, a white man, Knight’s legend has an interesting history of the country’s racial struggles. However, the boundary of Ross’s film is too broad, especially when the story itself is accompanied by an even later level of time in which Knight’s descendant suffers from the consequences of racial segregation and Knight’s relationship with slave Rachel (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

The narrative of the film, which is too long, has an evenly thick rhythm and is otherwise uncharacteristic. The slow and quiet life is interrupted by the usual battle scenes. The events continue long after the war, when the Ku Klux Klan raises its head.

The main roles feature two charismatic male actors of the last decade, Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali. Ali plays a slave named Moses Washington, with whom Knight befriends.

Moses Washington, a friend of Newton Knight (Matthew McConaughey, right), is played by Mahershala Ali.­Picture: Murray Close

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine announced secret vaccination of officials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.