Television review Four Weddings and One Funeral began with a tube of British hit comedies and a career for Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant hone his future manners in Four Weddings and One Funeral.

Four weddings and one funeral ★★★

Four Weddings and a Funeral, Britannia 1994

Theme at 9 pm and Arena (K12)

British came up with a recipe for comedy success in the 1990s that still bears its mark. The starting point can be considered Mike Newellin directed by Four weddings and one funeral, which was completed in 1994. It has lasted quite well.

As has withstood it Notting Hill, Bridget Jonesit and Love Actually, joined by a screenwriter, Richard Curtis, one of the ingredients in the recipe.

Another unifying factor is the actor Hugh Grant, who was already in his thirties when he was elected Four weddings to the main part of the film. That’s where his personal career tube came from as a world-famous comedy star.

Curtis’ skills, on the other hand, are still visible, among other things Mamma Mia! in the sequel to the musical. He has also written for example Mr. Beania, and Rowan Atkinson flash Even at four weddings as a novice and tormenting wedding priest.

Time often these films move in beloved London, but what else did the British do to divert attention away from Hollywood comedies in between?

Four weddings The attraction of the film is in the combination of pettiness and warmth, and later successes are based on it. The British have an understanding attitude towards diverse personalities, and not every devouring petty bourgeoisie marks every turn. On the other hand, just Four weddings, if what, aims only and only for everyone to find their partner and get them their very traditional weddings, but a hint of irony remains in the air.

Hugh Grant was then left with this same classic male type who is seemingly clumsy and helpless in a women’s club. As an actor, he maneuvered as his popularity grew, and he is rarely seen in non-comedies.

Last in the decade, however, Grant seems to have entered a new chapter in his career.

Perhaps the turnaround was a self-ironic role Paddington 2: n as acting actors whose career had ended in him refusing to act with anyone?

Grant got to show off his real skills two years ago in a satirical miniseries Periengland scandal, in which he plays a politician covering up his gay relationship Jeremy Thorpea shockingly well.

Grant’s most recent role is serious. HBO Undoing-mystery series is not very successful, and Grant, who plays a high-class father, relies on his old manners.