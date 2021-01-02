Television review Finnish black comedy, David Bowie in the Labyrinth, Supermarsu and the Mind Blower on Saturday’s TV show

The film Big Big Lies features three generations of actress Nousiainen.

Small big lies ★★★

Finland 2018

Father and the boy will move to a foreign place in the hope of a new beginning. Things have happened in the past that make a dim, unfurnished apartment building cabin and a non-existent relocation load seem like a valid starter pack.

The start is promising. Harri (Mikko Nousiainen) takes up the job as a parish general and Simo (Niila Nousiainen) to start a new school.

But the stagnation of a small, inbred community becomes clear to both quickly. Rumors of Harr’s history are beginning to circulate in the church.

Simon’s eyes see how school bullies terrorize others. The worst of the group is the hockey promise Teemu (Heikki Hoppania), who and his minions will soon take the newcomer by the eye.

Like in bullying stories often, adults are there but look elsewhere. This is most concretely seen in Teemu’s father, home appliance dealer Taavitsainen (Santtu Karvonen), in the figure. He applies the same rearing methods to his children as to his dogs: empathy must not be shown, not even by gaze.

Even more outrageous is the school principal (Jose Viitala), whose inability to intervene in bullying is amusing. In comedy, the eggless reed laughs, but there is also a more serious vibe in the background. What else needs to happen to get things done? After all, the same question has been shouted again recently on the real life side as well.

In black in comedy the distressing turns into a comic. It comes to mind Roy Andersson film humor, not least staging and Hans Barckin laconic description. Small big lies examines the toxicity of small community and good brother networks through school bullying. Gossip circulates, and problems are swept under the rug. As a result of the whispering, it is those who should be the last to support: adults, the school, the congregation.

Harri, who gets enough of the lies, takes the reins into his own hands. An attempt is made to outline the all-encompassing theme of striving for truth, but it does not carry the measure of the whole film.

Chop big lies is mainly on the TV side of a career Matti Kinnusen another feature film. Previous, Miss Jeans-Finland, was completed in 2012.

Kinnusen and Juha Koiranen in a screenplayed film, dialogue is intentionally bypassed, and often silence and pause mean more than that. The pulsating and stiff style has its own tradition in domestic cinema, but – as we can see now – making it work is not quite simple.

Incidentally, the film features Nousiainen in three generations. In addition to Mikko and Niila, the father of the former and the grandfather of the latter flash in a small side. Heikki Nousiainen.