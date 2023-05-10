Television Review | Finland’s first real Netflix production is about to start, and it’s exciting

Dance Brothers is caught up in time and finished but not at all calculated.

Now is strong Finland weeks are going. Wrapper take home the points In Eurovisionand a Finnish one is starting on Netflix Dance Brothers -series. It is the first Finnish series to receive its premiere and global distribution directly on the service. Yle is involved in the production.

All credit to Finnish crime series, but it’s especially gratifying that the first real Netflix production looks like this. Inspired by Käärijänk, I already feel like declaring that hey, forget about karaoke, Finns are a dancing nation!

Dance Brothers tells about the dancing brothers, Ron and Sakar, as their name suggests. People live somewhere in Helsinki, but the city is mostly kept at a distance. You don’t see extensive drone images, but the street and interiors.

A single mother runs a laundromat, so when the brothers start their own dance club in an abandoned industrial property, they name it Laundry.

The story is classic and unfussy. Roni and Sakari are both talented and have always danced together, but inevitably a rivalry develops between them the more they strive to advance in their careers.

Roni is the more conscientious one who wants to manage business properly – at least at first. Little brother Sakar’s grip slips more easily, and the party tube stays on. At the end of the road, a tough place awaits: performing at the Helsinki International Dance Festival.

Jeanine Muyima plays professional dancer Karo.

Episodes are 20 minutes long, and there are ten of them in total. The package is compact, but there is enough room for twists and turns and character development when you know how to do it. In the actual dance scenes, they are timid in the beginning.

The entire visual aspect has of course been done with care, otherwise the Netflix door wouldn’t have opened, but it has been left with a homely edge. in Dance Brothers there is nothing calculated, it is genuine and sincere.

Supervisor Taito Kawata has started as a creator of breakdance videos and ended up in advertising and music videos through them. The idea of ​​the series was developed by the producer Max Malka, and he has a whole great work group to his credit. Scriptwriter Reeta the Swede brought street cred as well Aleksi Salmenperan Bubbleto the movie.

Its own chapter is a really well-thought-out casting of the series, starting from Samuel from Kujala and Roderick from Kabanga in the main roles. Playing Karo Jeanine Muyima is a central character, and he specifically brings important levels to the dance. Cristal Snow throws himself into the role of an aging star performer with devotion, and Lauri Lohen There is something magical about Viima. And don’t forget Eeva Elorantaawho plays the mystical patroness Aida.

Cristal Snow plays Angelo, an aging star artist.

You get a special mention Kay Borgströmwho is responsible for the insane hairstyles in the series.

The final scene leaves such an itch that we are ready to do a sequel if asked.

Dance Brothers, Netflix.