Television review Fascinating documentary introduces another man who, believing in his omnipotence, tries to control wildlife

The documentary Maya, the Tiger Story, takes an unpredictable turn towards the end.

Iranian the attraction of the zoo is the bengal tiger Maya and its caretaker Mohsen. The duo’s daily routines include all sorts of wrestling and squabbling, and even the audience can get into the fierce embrace of the tiger if they wish.

The peculiar relationship between Mohsen and Maya also plays a major role Anson Hartford in the document Maya, the tiger story (2020). It immediately comes to mind a couple of other documentaries: a lot of attention Tiger King series (2020) and Werner Herzogin Grizzly Man (2005).

All three ignore the effort of a man who believes in his omnipotence to control the wild. Of course, they differ a lot in their emphasis. Hartford doesn’t swell the drama, even if he could.

Mohsen is a former animal filler in whose hotels Maya has grown since he was a child. In addition to animals, the sword is fascinated by acting and performing. The blocks fall into place when Mohsen and Maya are invited to northern Iran to take part in the filming of a play about a tiger.

For the first time, on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Maya can taste more freedom in his cage and walk in nature. Follow the absurd situations where Mohsen walks Maya out like a pet and occasionally searches for a cat beast that has taken a nap in the darkness of the night. Local berry pickers are getting paralyzed when a tiger comes up in a bush.

Intriguing the documentary gets an unpredictable turn towards the end when harsh details of the zoo’s activities are revealed.

They question the motives of even the animal-loving Mohsen.

Maya, The Tiger Story, Theme at 9pm and Arena. (K12)