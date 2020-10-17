Television review Familiar sounds of nature Heikkinen and Attenborough once again describe an impressive new documentary series

The BBC’s seven-part nature series begins in Antarctica.

Of the week Nature sounds on TV are until the end of November Jarmo Heikkinen and Sir David Attenborough. They once again describe the BBC’s new nature series, dizzying Planet of the continents (2019), which will be presented on Saturday night In the open nature.

Jarmo Heikki is heard again in the open nature.­

Known for his tonal voice, Heikkinen, 70, has been a venue narrator since 1984. He has not yet succeeded in his years as English Attenborough, 94, who has been an editor, presenter and narrator of nature programs since 1952 – wondering, enthusiastic and enlightening and more recently taking a stand.

Seven-piece Planet of the continents the opening is true, as it will melt in Antarctica faster than ever before. The mind is moved by animals struggling with the multiplier effects of the changes, such as an albatross chick falling from its nest and young penguins fleeing a predator in sharp boulders. “They have no way of knowing where the sea leopard is attacking,” says Heikkinen calmly and makes his heart beat with the music that emphasizes the excitement in the background.

And what about the same in English, as explained by Attenborough? Is there a little more concern in his voice?

The original episode can be found in Yle Areena with Finnish subtitles, like everyone else.

Open nature: Planet of the Continents, TV1 at 6.45 pm and Yle Areena.