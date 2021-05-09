Television review Exemplary domestic tension series Rotten apples are approaching even psychological horror

In the series of experienced authors, the viewer is also left in the dark: are the events a conspiracy or a disturbance of the mind – or something supernatural?

Ferry ride behind the island is the Kotkakallio sanatorium, which, despite its civilized name, is a mental hospital. Rotten apples series arrives on the island with its main character Onerva Poikelus.

Onerva (Satu Tuuli Karhu) is a sociology student and activist who wakes up on a ferry. On the island, he is admitted as a patient and gets time for a discussion with Gösta Lundsten (Santeri Kinnunen).

The protagonist’s uncertainty sets the mood for the entire eight-part series. It changes its form from acute distress to suspicion, which will soon also affect the protagonist’s own experiences and thoughts.

The viewer is also left in the dark: Are events a conspiracy or a disturbance of the mind? Or is there perhaps a supernatural element in the story?

Mental health fluctuations tend to inspire both horror and societal angles of entry. Benchmarks For rotten apples can be found in abundance.

One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest The film adaptation of the novel (1975) is one of the classics of the genre, but comes closer A year of my youth (1999). It also describes an institution aimed exclusively at women in the recent past, Rotten apples takes place in 1973. In the worlds depicted by both, there is also the notion of “decent femininity,” against which rebellion is seen as madness in itself.

Rotten apples however, psychological horror is also approaching. “Chronic cases” live in a dirty basement, a pyromaniac patient is offered a lighter, and one side of the island ends in a steep suicide rock.

Quite Shutter Island There is no aim for imaginative darkness such as the film (2010), but there is a clear smell of realism.

Although Onerva is introduced as the protagonist, he is sometimes completely forgotten aside.

The story focuses on other patients: one (Marjaana Maijala) is traumatized, another (Sonja Kuittinen) has sociopathic features, the third (Armi Toivanen) seems perfectly balanced. The dynamics between patients are among the most interesting parts of the series.

The excitement is also maintained in an exemplary manner, although towards the end the pressure on the climax grows so hard that means are also borrowed from the farce repertoire. The balance of tone between tragic and comic is held sometimes better, sometimes worse.

Series has written Mia Ylönen, which is also responsible for the original idea together Roope Lehtisen and Mikko Pöllän with. The latter have solid experience of stress series Easy life To black widows and White Wall.

An experienced team is also behind the camera. The first four episodes have been directed Marja Pyykkö and the latter four Pamela Tola.

Rotten apples, Elisa Entertainment Viaplay. (K12)