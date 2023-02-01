Television Review | Everything is not what it seems? A brand new documentary series explores the life of Charles XVI Gustav

In the four-part documentary series, we try to see behind the clean exterior of the Swedish court. It was made by experienced journalist Åsa Linderborg.

British have dominated the royal airspace in the media in recent years. On top of weddings and funerals, the younger generation has kept fighting and opening up to ensure that the royal family stays in the headlines. An endless number of court documents have reminded me of old upheavals, just when I had managed to forget them.

The crown heads of other countries have been left unhelpfully on the sidelines and have been listed as guests of royal gatherings at most.

But we can do it in Sweden too! Supplier by Åsa Linderborg fresh from the oven and no less than a four-part documentary series The two faces of the king learns about the king of Sweden Karle XVI Gustav (b. 1946) to life and of course to the meaning of the monarchy in modern Sweden. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Kaarle Kustaa’s rise to power. The series premieres in Sweden at the same time as here.

Already the program its layout can be deduced from the name. Linderborg aims to challenge the royal family’s impeccable and reserved facade. The assumption is that all is not as it seems. Or more correctly: the royals are the same kind of shiners as the rest of us, nobility is an illusion.

Linderborg’s dramatic style can be annoying, but at least you can assume that he is not afraid to step on anyone’s toes. A few years ago, Aftonbladet’s editor and former head of the culture department got into trouble himself due to the Swedish media’s #metoo excesses.

It is difficult to say in advance how the series will affect the Swedish court and its popularity in the eyes of Swedes. At least the British monarchs have already proven many times that royals benefit from uproar and scandals. Hovi stays relevant when it stays in the headlines.

Series in the first part, Linderborg is peking Bernadotte-family burdens. And what can be found in the cupboards? At least Nazi connections and tragedy.

Kaarle Kustaan Sibylla-mother’s father was a well-known and staunch National Socialist. When Kaarle Kustaa’s parents got married in 1932 in Coburg, Germany, the ceremony also had a strong Nazi charge. Of course, the family’s Nazi links are no secret, and similar ones can be found in other royal houses as well. Also the queen Silvia’s the father is connected to the Nazi party.

The tragedy, on the other hand, is related to the king’s early childhood. His father Gustav Aadolf died in a plane crash when Kaarle Kustaan ​​was less than a year old.

For a preview only the first part of the series was available. The issues it brings up are not necessarily to the advantage of the court, but on the other hand, they do not overly shake the perception of royalty.

Only in the following episodes can we expect to get deeper than the surface. Among the themes are the royal family’s relations with the media and the king’s property.

Of course, Kaarle Kusta’s playboy life will also be examined. Just over 10 years ago, the royal family’s reputation experienced one of the biggest hits when rumors about the king’s secret relationships and partying habits became public with a scandal book. Known for, among other things, the techno band Army of Lovers Camilla Henermarkwho is also in the documentary, was happy to tell what it was like to be the king’s mistress.

That’s how the king found himself in a situation where the press asked if he had been to more strip clubs or sex clubs.

“Nej, nej…”, came the royal reply.

The king did not participate in the documentary itself.

The two faces of the king, TV5 at 22:00 and Discovery+.