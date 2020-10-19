Television review Everyone is looking for love – Swedish drama comedy series avoids syrup and hooks viewers

The Jouheva Rakasta mua series is the handwriting of Josephine Bornebusch, known as Solsidan’s Mickan.

Where from to recognize Its Right the first time, what about the better thirty, or the days of old age, already the second round? Is love at all possible and when is it worth throwing yourself into it?

Ask these questions Josephine Bornebuschin a drama comedy series written and directed by Love me (Älska mig, 2019).

SolsidanBornebusch, known as Mickan, a senior in the series, has previously written it Welcome to Sweden! series (2014), and as a director he made his debut in 2018 in a children’s film Lasse-Maija Detective Agency.

Love me In the series, Bornebusch also plays the lead role, the cynical obstetrician Clara, who is in many ways the opposite of Mickan.

The word-ready Clara seems to find only unsuitable companions in Tinder, and even her own childhood family gets nervous. Clara’s maternal relationship in particular is difficult.

The character has the same tragicomy and immature as Phoebe Waller-Bridgen In a fleabag.

Six-piece The series is closely intertwined with Clara’s childhood family and best friend and colleague Sasha (Nina Zanjani), useless characters are not presented to the viewer.

Each member of the family struggles with their own sense of unlovingness: Clara’s little brother, Aron (Gustav Lindh) and the repressed father Sten (Johan Ulveson).

The tense family situation is escalating as parents Sten and mother Kerst (Ia Langhammer) For 40th anniversary dinners.

Series the first season received a very enthusiastic reception in Sweden last autumn.

The series was even compared to the best in the drama comedy genre, such as the US series This Is Us and Togetherness. The series was also recently seen in Finland on the Viaplay service.

Fortunately Love me shows its Nordic character by breaking off situations that often develop in an unnecessarily sugary direction.

Despite a few very predictably intertwined plot twists, the series hooks the viewer. Its characters are easy to attach to, and the narration is also smooth.

The second season of the series began in Sweden in September, and its rights have also been sold to the United States.

Love me, Fem at 10pm and Yle Areena.