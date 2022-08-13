Television Review | Everyday humiliation grows to nightmarish dimensions in the drama of the #metoo era depicting the work day of an office assistant

The harrowing depiction of the office’s gendered use of power did not get the wide theatrical release it deserved.

The Assistant ★★★★

USA 2019

Australian documentarian Kitty Green prepared his first feature film by interviewing numerous women about their experiences in office work.

The #Metoo era made it easier to get the film into production, but Corona, on the other hand, destroyed the plans for wider distribution.

The Assistant is a description of the working day of an office assistant carried out with a monotonous documentary drudgery. It makes small precise observations about gender inequality, the position of women and male power, which is used both casually discreetly and purposefully ruthlessly.

The film’s protagonist Jane (Julia Garner) “isn’t her boss’s type”, as another supervisor says, after Jane tries to tell about what she saw and experienced.

Jane, who wants to be a film producer, runs the office’s routines, cleans up other people’s tracks, receives gratuitous bites and mischievous grins.

Said boss is on the phone and demands written apologies for anything. Jane plays with the boss’s children, and listens to his wife’s rage when the man is not available. Jane puts the boss’s erectile dysfunction drugs in the cupboard, wipes the excrement stains from the sofa, returns the jewelry she found to the model girl who lost it.

Jane assesses the uneducated young woman whom the boss hires to work, and accommodates her company’s date party in a five-star hotel as “the boss’s type”.

Jane is not allowed to forget how easily she can lose her job, for which there are plenty of people coming.

Everyday humiliation and silent despair grow to nightmarish proportions.