Television review Everlasting favorite James Nesbitt plays the lead in a new series of suspensions in which criminal investigation takes us to critical moments in the 1990s

Bloodlands returns to the old traumas of Northern Ireland. The series is based on top screenwriter Jed Mercurio.

Northern Ireland is once again in the news in nasty signs when Brexit has triggered new unrest in the region. Old traumas easily surface there. Traumas are also returned to in the new Bloodlandsseries. The main character, a detective Tom Brannick ends up investigating a case that has its roots in the years before the peace treaty was signed in 1998. Brannick will soon have a lot at stake, as the events involve the fate of his own wife.

Brannick plays James Nesbitt, He also comes from Northern Ireland, so the traumas are personal to him. Nesbitt is Horror and love has been so popular since the series that he has hardly been seen in non-major roles, and In Bloodlands he is again a man in place, albeit quite rocky.

Bloodlands in the background is influenced by a top screenwriter Jed Mercurio, which has produced a four – part series. It is clear that he has mentored Chris Brandonia, who was originally an actor and screenwriter rather inexperienced. The series shows and feels Mercury’s sure touch. The director is an old factor, dominant even in action scenes Pete Travis.

For my part, Jed Mercurio could take over all the sets of excitement that are pushed by every tease these days. Mercury’s own work has included Line Of Duty and Bodyguard, both of which are masterpieces of suspension. The cliffhangers of the episodes are in a class of their own and the psychological credibility and relationships are accurate.

Good news, by the way: sailing with various commercial services Line of Dutyn the sixth season will come to Yle in May.

In Bloodlands are ingredients familiar to police series, although milieu and political context are less common.

The unsolved crimes of the past are the rule rather than the refreshing exception in today’s series. Brannick, too, is a often repeated protagonist: a lonely middle-aged man driven by personal loss.

For some reason, many series today follow the relationship between a single parent and a young daughter, so here too. Nor can it be considered a very fresh still life, especially when it is inoculated with a possible new “stepmother”.

The first father-daughter relationship was perhaps In Wallanders, since then, among other things In the Shetland Murder.

Despite the familiarity or precisely because of it Bloodlands is a guaranteed European criminal entertainment, and a sequel to the series is underway.

Bloodlands CMore.