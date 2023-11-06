Television Review | Even Nicole Kidman stars in the dark CIA series of the top actors, but the series still fails

Taylor Sheridan, known for the hit Mayor of Kingstown, made a star-studded Homeland-inspired thriller – and failed.

Exciting series Special Ops: Lioness portrays people who change the world. They do it with bullets, sometimes also with their bare hands.

The series debuting on Skyshowtime depicts a CIA group whose work includes, among other things, a state-approved kill list. In addition to armed fights and explosions, their methods include false identities.

The group is led by Joe (Zoe Saldana). The second protagonist of the series is Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a woman who enlisted in the army from the counter of a fast food restaurant. Joe washes him out of the Navy for the group’s next mission. Cruz is to infiltrate the inner circle of a terrorist financing man, his daughter (Stephanie Nur) to friends.

The main characters of the series also include the hard-nosed navy soldier Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira).

The actors among them are even bigger stars than Saldaña. Nicole Kidman plays Joe’s closest predecessor, and has a glimpse as the foreign minister Morgan Freeman.

The latter is related to the broader level of the series. The decision-makers gathered at the White House are thinking about what kind of effects the death of one person can have on oil prices, diplomatic relations and power dynamics.

The reports feel as stupidly generic as the battles in the series: both have the same familiar bending of morals in the face of a tough place.

Series created by Taylor Sheridan has made a name for himself on television, among other things, with his series Yellowstone (2018–2023), 1883 (2021–2022), 1923 (2022–2023) and Mayor of Kingstown (2021–2023) using. Lioness however, seems like a return to the themes of his first feature screenplay. Sicario (2015) was an impressive suspense drama about the activities of agents in the borderland between states and morality.

This time, too, the newest agent has to reconcile his relationship with a violent community.

“ In the world of Lioness, everyone is always in danger.

Border crossing is also done between different communities. Joe is shown not only as a tough boss but also as a family member, a successful cancer doctor (Dave Annable) as a partner and mother of two daughters.

When a teenager (Hannah Love Lanier) takes unnecessary risks, mother takes even bigger ones. As the husband puts himself between life and death, so does Joe. However, similarities do not always increase understanding.

The expressions remain serious and at the bottom of the gas pedal throughout the eight-part series. Home life is tense and the battles fought by the CIA are tight.

To series there is also a confusing number of threats completely unrelated to the group’s mission, from attempted rape to burglary and car accidents. The Lioness in the world, everyone is always in danger. “Survival is a better motivator than morality,” says one of the series’ characters.

The Lioness a gloomy attitude leaves little room for moral considerations, and they are ostensibly so. With threatening pictures, a world is created where tough measures are justified in any case.

The theme of dirty warfare is timely, but that’s exactly why its treatment feels one-off.

Special Ops: Lioness, Skyshowtime. (K12)