Television review Ethan Hawke does a great job as a steamy revolutionary leader in the 1850s United States

The Good Lord Bird series, which depicts a historical upheaval, challenges law and order.

Drama series The Good Lord Bird (2020) takes place in the United States on the eve of the Civil War, the late 1850s. The South and the North are divided, both among themselves and internally.

The radical northern perspective is represented by the series ’second protagonist, John Brown, who opposes slavery with a gun in his hand, a multicolored army by his side, and God at heart.

Caucasian John Brown is a true historical figure who has been called both an activist and a terrorist. He is known, among other things, for the Pottawatom massacre, in which five supporters of slavery were beaten to death. Among the slave owners, his name aroused fear.

In the opening episode of the HBO Nordic series, Brown “releases” Henry Shackleford, a fictional black boy. Admittedly, from Shackleford’s point of view, the leader of the revolution is at least as frightening at first as the slave owners. That’s why she doesn’t fix Brown when she thinks she’s a girl, dresses her up, and calls her “Little Onion”.

Brown is portrayed as a steamy man who is passionate about spontaneous sermons and lengthy sermons Holy Biblequotes.

The character is taken to comic dimensions by the actor Ethan Hawke fills perfectly.

Hawke is also another The Good Lord Birdin creators together Mark Richardin with. A seven-piece set of bottoms James McBriden to the book of the same name, which creates a model for the mixing of violence and humor and fiction and fact. “All of this is true. Most of it happened, ”as the original texts of the series tell us.

Real-life political activists are also involved Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. The presence of black characters anchors the history of the series but is also an important balancer: Brown is not portrayed as a mere single white savior but as part of a movement.

Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson) is more subtle of the two main characters. He is looking for position in the violence, and also the idea of ​​sex ratio.

However, neither of the main characters grows entirely to human dimensions. One remains a catalyst and the other a witness to the storms of history.

History is fortunately interesting even through fiction. The Good Lord Bird culminates in Brown’s attack on Harper’s Ferry’s weapons depot in Virginia.

The case of 1859 is considered one of the triggers of the Civil War.

Shooting is enough, but there is more talk. The narrative of the series follows Brown’s character in the form of long speech scenes as well as a slightly bumpy plot: sometimes traveling to the big cities of the East to raise money, sometimes planning a revolt in a farmhouse.

Although the red thread sometimes disappears, the fire of the revolution remains.

The Good Lord Bird, HBO Nordic. (K15)