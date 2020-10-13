Television review Esko Salminen makes one of the best roles of his life in the film The Prodigal Son, which is a landmark work anyway

In the movie Prodigal Son, a psychiatrist attracts a petty criminal released from prison to a paid SM relationship.

Prodigal Son ★★★★

Finland 1992

Theme at 21.50 (K16)

Prodigal is an exceptional landmark in Finnish cinema. It realistically depicts violence without sparing blood, but shows little graphically.

Alongside the impulsive outbursts, there is a sadomasochistic violence and a psychological power game. It is counterbalanced by a traditional relationship, a romantic salvation through love.

Original script laati Iiro Küttner, and was eventually selected as director Veikko Aaltonen. Performances abroad brought several festival awards, and in Finland, the film was recognized by four Jussies.

In addition to the best film and script Mauri Sumén was awarded for music that hypnotically supports dramaturgy.

The fourth Juss was given to the actor Esko Salminen, which turns 80 on the day before this TV show. The role is widely regarded as one of the best of a beloved actor.

It is known that Salminen himself has mentioned part of his most important film role.

Actual the male lead is presented Hannu Kivioja. He is the petty criminal Esa, who, after being released from prison, moves to a roommate in Kallio, a friend who is still stoned. To cope with the rent arrears, Esa takes gigs as a paid batter.

And then the doorbell rings Lindström, a prison child psychiatrist, who generously pays to get Esa to be beaten.

As Lindström, Esko Salminen does a carefully tuned role work. The whisper-speaking character has the self-confidence brought by wealth and life control, as well as apparent paternal gentleness, but also cold determination.

Lindström plays with a psychological eye, keeps confusing Esa in pills and asks her to be adopted as her son and heir.

Violence is always sexual in nature, says Lindström, whose preferences are hinted at dating to barren boyhood in an Italian prison.

Leea Klemola presents Laura, who meets the city at night, who coincidentally does work on sadomasochism in the Cellar Theater. With Laura, the nearsighted Esa gets the glasses she desperately needs and new perspectives on her life. However, you have to face your own pain points. The practitioner of violence must free himself from his inhibitions and memories and find the courage to be sexual.

The collision and language use of criminals is successfully described. The symbolism may be underlining, but the plot level carries and culminates in an internationally tense-fueled final settlement.

And more importantly, tragedy doesn’t mean truth: black humor lightens the narrative just enough.