Television review Erkki Karu’s mute triangular drama beautifully depicts summer nature but understands a man’s destructive jealousy

The sea scenes of the film on Lighthouse Island were filmed without security measures and rescue equipment.

The lovers of the film are played by Joel Rinne and Lillan Järnefelt. In the background is the Rönnskär lighthouse.­

Young pilot ★★★

Finland 1928

Domestic the film’s early great man Erkki Karu (1887–1935) was a city dweller who wanted a skyscraper in his office building, but also a film mogul who observed the taste of the people on theater tours. In his films, nature is a beautifully portrayed intrinsic value and not urbanism overshadows rural life.

This is also reflected in Karu’s silent film Young pilotby lovers Joel Rinne and Lillan Järnefelt.

The loyalty of the young man is suspected when an urban artist who arrived on the lighthouse island as a summer resident (Sven Hilden) surrounds its new model. A jealous pilot drives a small rowing boat to pieces in a motorboat and watches as the artist and his beloved, who swear by their innocence, drown before jumping into the sea themselves.

The scene was filmed without security measures or rescue equipment. “The barren was pleased when others had an emergency in their hands and a fear of death on their faces,” said the editor of the film magazine, which followed the filming.

A lot of tragic news is about men who killed in their desire to own. In reality, even a young pilot should be accused of attempted murder, but a film cemented with age-old attitudes does not question the use of a man or the accusation of women because of their gender.