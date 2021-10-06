Friday, October 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Eritrea is hell on earth, the Outline report shows

by Admin
October 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

The document contains secretly described material from Eritrean activists, but it is unable to provide any solutions.

Domestic drama series Freight sets off from Eritrea. The main character, a young mother of the family, leaves for a getaway with her husband and little daughter.

In reality, there are masses of people fleeing Eritrea all the time. Outside line the documentary tells about the country, whatever is possible. It is called African North Korea.

The country is a dictatorship with no constitution, no legal system and no free media. People are imprisoned and imprisoned in inhumane conditions in prisons, with the alternative of a de facto military, as if the entire state existed only to wage war with neighboring Ethiopia.

The document has received secretly described material from local activists, but it is not able to offer any solutions. The UN also seems to have turned its back on Eritrea.

Outside line: Escape from Eritrea, TV1 at 10 pm and Yle Areena (K12)

.

Tags:
Admin

Admin

Related Posts

Load More
Next Post

Government plans to send representatives to 6 countries to improve communication

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result