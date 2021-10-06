Television review Eritrea is hell on earth, the Outline report shows

The document contains secretly described material from Eritrean activists, but it is unable to provide any solutions.

Domestic drama series Freight sets off from Eritrea. The main character, a young mother of the family, leaves for a getaway with her husband and little daughter.

In reality, there are masses of people fleeing Eritrea all the time. Outside line the documentary tells about the country, whatever is possible. It is called African North Korea.

The country is a dictatorship with no constitution, no legal system and no free media. People are imprisoned and imprisoned in inhumane conditions in prisons, with the alternative of a de facto military, as if the entire state existed only to wage war with neighboring Ethiopia.

The document has received secretly described material from local activists, but it is not able to offer any solutions. The UN also seems to have turned its back on Eritrea.

