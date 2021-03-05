Television review Enriched with rich archival films, the documentary series of notable hip-hop songs begins with Kanye West’s hit Jesus Walks

The six-part Hiphop Classics series seeks to tell the story of “the songs that shook America”.

From the first hip hop hits have been around for so long, forty years, that the genre is developing its own canon of immortal works. Six-piece Hiphop classics (2019), however, does not seek to tell of them but of “songs that shook America,” as the original name of the documentary series commissioned by AMC emphasizes. And that’s the difference.

Selected to open a chronological series is selected Kanye Westin three minutes Jesus Walks (2004) – a time when there were no signs of his messianic complex yet. But did 26-year-old West open up for his first album and enlivened by as many as three expensive music videos Jesus Walks doors to the messianic complex? At least he had unwavering faith in himself, as one of his close associates now states, a little amused.

Enriched with rich and archival films, the early stages of West’s life and music career are well summed up in the documentary. The most rewarding is the gospel song based on choral recording Jesus Walksin disassembly and assembly and opening of teamwork. The recording is now guaranteed to be listened to differently when you know what the singers of the choir, made up of former drug addicts, really felt.

