Television review Emmy’s award-winning documentary series repeats too many years of success for the Chicago Bulls basketball club, and of course Michael Jordan

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, among others, also have their say on the Chicago Bulls ’golden 1990s.

Chicago The Bulls were bustling with high-class gamers in the 1990s, but one was, of course, above the others: Michael Jordan. Under Jordan’s leadership, the basketball club grabbed as many as six NBA championships in a decade.

Jason Hehirin documentary series The Last Dance: Once again, Bulls (2020) tells the story of a dream team from its formation until the key players and the champion coach Phil Jackson went their separate ways. The title of the series comes from a playbook distributed to Jackson players during the 1997-1998 season that already heralded the end of the dynasty.

But wherever the story turns, it always returns to Jordan. It was precisely because of the specificity of Jordan that it was possible for the Bulls to grow into a large and internationally known phenomenon, the documentary series echoes.

The playmates still drank cocaine in the 1980s when Jordan joined the team. Both the Bulls and the entire NBA benefited from his abilities, ambition and athletic personal brand.

Fortunately, in the worship of Jordan, Hehir brings up other interesting people. For example, they are undervalued Scotty Pippenbad boy Dennis Rodman and a club leader despised by star players Jerry Krause.

Supervisor Hehir has been praised for thoroughness, and for a reason. In addition to players, coaches and other insiders, former presidents, among others, will be flashed as interviewees in the Emmy Award-winning series. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

At the same time, however, one may ask whether it was necessary to stretch the whole series out of the story. Eight episodes of the Bulls and Jordan mania thirty years ago feel a little exaggerated.

The Last Dance: Once Again, Bulls, TV2 Sun 1.5. 11.10–19.26 and Arena.