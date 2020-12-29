Television review Elina Talvensaari inherited the entire legacy of an unknown woman and made this in-depth documentary about life based on it.

The Miss Time documentary quickly drills to a level that touches personally.

Documentary director Elina Talvensaari was last pregnant when she and her husband moved to Käpylä on Koskelantie in an apartment building built for the Helsinki Olympics. The apartment was untouched by the traces of the previous occupant, and all the furniture was in place, right down to the coffee cups and every button.

The apartment had been inhabited by a lonely woman who had died without relatives and loved ones. Therefore, the goods were left in the account of the next resident. However, Winter Island was not able to throw them away but began to study them more closely. Who were the other people in the many photos of the woman?

An in-depth and well-written documentary was born Miss Time, where Talvensaari reflects on human life, no more and no less. The puzzle is starting to take shape from letters and photos, and needed to be completed elsewhere, but really quite a bit. Talvensaari focused on what he found in the apartment.

Woman is foreign to everyone, but the documentary will soon drill to a level that touches in person. The reserve is behind the move, during which I went through exactly the cups and buttons, and weighed each of them separately, what their significance is why I have kept them. If I died alone now, without any narrator, what kind of story would arise from this stuff?

Winter Island does the same. He picks up objects and asks what has made them relevant to the one person he never met.

At the same time, he builds a framework for the concept of time to make it better, as concretely as possible. It’s a difficult task for a documentary, but Talvensaari succeeds in it.

A woman Name was Sirkka-Liisa Miettinen, and she was born in 1915. So she lived during the war years, and after that she settled in the new houses of the Koskelantes with her husband.

Miss Time is also a piece of Finnish microhistory. Decades later, a baby from Talvensaari was born in the same apartment. Life is something that runs between the beginning and the end, birth and death.

Winter Island ends up with the gracious idea that life is not the story that is told about a person. It is not remembered, it is only what has been lived. Not moments.

Documentary visual expression breathes at the pace of its subject and leaves air for the viewer’s own thoughts, even feelings.

Winter Island moves naturally between the private and the public, but at the same time consciously and confidently, not on mere intuition.

Miss Time, Theme at 8.45 pm and Yle Areena. (K7)