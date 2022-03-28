Thursday, March 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review “Eat less pizza and exercise” was the doctor’s instruction to instructor Joonas Berghäll, whose symptoms that began with the tick bite continued for years

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Television review

The Punk War documentary is a touching personal medical journey.

Supervisor Joonas Berghällin document Punk War (2021) does not tell very well about the encounter between a doctor and a patient.

Among other things, their documents that bring men’s emotions to the fore men’s turn (2010) and Men and boys (2019) in the documentary opens his own medical story, which began with a tick bite in 2011 and lasted for seven years.

Berghäll spent 85,000 euros to reverse his troublesome symptoms. During his medical trip, he met with 82 different doctors and nurses in Finland and abroad. Many cannot or will not listen to a patient as an individual, but global codecs bundle patients into number data. One of them, a Finnish doctor, helps out: “Eat less pizza and exercise”.

The documentary follows Berghäll’s harsh antibiotic treatments at a German clinic and finds people with controversial chronic borreliosis in Italy and the United States in the scientific community. In addition to the medical reports, another red thread in the documentary is Berghäll’s effort to get a comment from the World Health Organization on the treatment of growing tick-borne diseases.

See also  Police Big problems in police investigation of sexual and intimate partner violence - Deputy Chancellor of Justice launches investigation

However, Berghäll’s journey is filled with a new pandemic, the crown. The touching documentary opens up the mechanisms of mite disease and also listens to suspects. After the documentary, the issue will be discussed in Docventures.

The picture on the controversial topic can be supplemented by watching Svenska Yle’s documentary from Yle Areena Lyme disease (2020).

Docventures: Punkkotota, TV2 at 9 pm and Yle Areena. Yle’s dock festival program.

#Television #review #Eat #pizza #exercise #doctors #instruction #instructor #Joonas #Berghäll #symptoms #began #tick #bite #continued #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Adrián Hernández: "The Murcia thing helped me grow, but it's already past"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.