Television Review | Don’t leave a trace of the exquisite father-daughter affection

In Debra Granik’s drama, the forest far from everything is home and safety.

Drama

Leave No Trace ★★★★

USA 2018

Yle Areena (K7)

American director Debra Granikin drama Leave no trace in many ways resembles his previous fiction film, about a girl searching for her father Winter’s Bone (2010). Abnormal relationship between father and daughter, people living on the edge of America, surrounding nature.

Both films are also by Granik and this partnership Anne Rosellini scripted. Leave no trace based on an American author by Peter Rock to the novel.

Will and Tom, father and daughter, live in the woods of Portland, far away from people and society. Everyday life is heavy and demands batch skills, but it’s free. Debra Granik does not explain or substantiate their backgrounds. The viewer must follow with a sensitive eye and piece together the puzzle little by little.

It turns out that Will is a veteran with mental health issues. The solution to living in one’s own conditions is his way of surviving.

As one one day the two are found and half-forcefully taken out of the forest and into civilization. The new residence can be found in the countryside. Tom would clearly like to settle down already, but Will can’t shake his restlessness. And so they continue on a journey with no end in sight.

In the end, Tom’s growth story takes shape from the trip. But Granik particularly beautifully describes the affection between the two, which also includes difficult questions.

Dad and the daughter in the film are played memorably Ben Foster and Mackenzie of Thomas.

For New Zealander Mackenzie, the role meant an international breakthrough, a bit like the role itself In Winter’s Bone at that time still unknown For Jennifer Lawrence.