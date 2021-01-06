Television review Donald Trump is not a roaring dwarf, but an intelligent “mafia boss” sweeping the weak in his way: The Comey Rule drama series is based on FBI boss memoirs

The Comey Rule series dramatizes the events of 2016 that led to Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Comey Rule The mini-series is only four years behind, but suddenly feels outdated when thought. The series depicts the 2016 U.S. presidential election: what happened behind the scenes in the few weeks before Donald Trumpin election victory and beyond.

After all, the United States has already held new elections by Democrats Joe Biden won. But now, looking at Trump, who refuses to accept his defeat and incites his supporters with conspiracy theories, begins The Comey Rule seems like a necessary reminder of how this situation was arrived at.

Billy Rayn written and directed by a four-part drama series based on a former FBI director James Comeyn memoir. Barack Obama appointed Comey FBI boss in 2013, and Donald Trump fired him in 2017, soon after becoming president.

Comey’s name came to the fore just before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton and in the final meters of Trump’s campaigns. The FBI had previously begun investigating whether Clinton had broken the law during his time as Secretary of State by keeping confidential emails on his own server. The investigation ended with no reason to suspect Clinton of the crime.

In the fall of 2016, the investigation was reopened following Comey’s decision. The end result was the same, but the decision came just before election day. The email uproar was one of Trump’s most important election weapons against Clinton.

The Comey Rulen according to the narrative, Comey got caught between a tree and a bark. He did not want President Trump but felt obligated to reopen the email investigation when the reason arose. According to the series, the same outspokenness was also the fate of Comey’s FBI career. Trump fired him when Comey refused to end a new investigation with Trump’s counsel. Michael Flynnin Russia connections.

Series could be dry to watch, especially from the beginning, but Billy Ray knows how to create a drama that draws from mere conversations. The whole, bursting with real-life characters, also stays well under control. The cast of actors, which includes, among others Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly and William Sadler, is excellent throughout.

Weaknesses include twisting things with an iron wire and a strenuously clean image of a hero created from Comey. The only criticism seems to be that he is too conscientious. The longing for this was to be expected when based on Comey’s own memoirs. Jeff Daniels is good in the role as usual.

Donald Trump will be in the patterns in the second half of the series. Irishman Brendan Gleesonin the interpretation differs from most Trump imitations. This president is not a whimpering on a whim for a moment, but an intelligent and calculating one.

It makes the character much worse in caricatures of sketch sets. Gleeson’s Trump is like a mafia boss sweeping people he considers weak or enemies without pity.

Series the best scene is a two-way dinner between Comey and Trump, where the president demands “honest loyalty” from an embarrassed FBI leader instead of honesty.

Last time Trump was in the headlines, when he called for a leaked call the electoral authority to “find” more than 10,000 additional votes. It seems more and more that The Comey Rulelle could become another sequel – at least there would be material for it.

The Comey Rule, HBO Nordic.