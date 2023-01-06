Television Review | Domestic nature documentary Naali’s return causes mixed feelings – and that’s a good thing

Kimmo Ohtonen’s work feels like the most honest nature documentary ever.

In a game camera the flashing pin looks like a surveillance camera creep. However, the arctic mammal is not the villain of the story. The return of Naali -documentary, it is a victim of circumstances and human actions, whose settlement back in Finland is eagerly awaited.

Writer-director of the TV documentary Kimmo Ohtonen tells how hunting collapsed the badger population at the beginning of the 20th century. Although the species has since been protected, it is known that not a single pair has nested in Finland since 1996. Or rather, it hadn’t nested until a little while ago.

Kimmo Ohtonen shot his fox documentary for two years.

Documentary carrying the effort to get the naal back to Finland, otherwise than as a guest staying for the day. Ohtonen goes to see how a winter feeding machine filled with dry dog ​​food is brought to the fell and how work is being done at a Norwegian shelter nursery to revive northern hedgehog populations. There are eight nesting pairs staying at the nursery.

Thanks to human intervention, the number of zebra finches has more than doubled since the turn of the millennium. So the people appearing in front of the camera are not the bad guys of the story either.

Naali’s paw prints in the snow in Käsivarre wilderness.

Ohtonen known especially for nature programs such as Find your nature and Out into natureas well as his nature-themed books, such as Bear – Power Animal. He says that he met Naal for the first time already ten years ago. A documentary about the sport has been made for the past two years.

However, the camera follows more people specializing in the protection of walruses than the species itself. Therefore, it follows the footsteps of the Metsähallitus chief inspector as well as the researchers.

Although the narration elaborates on conservation measures, it is not just a feel-good documentary. One way to protect foxes is to eradicate the fox population that has invaded their habitats – despite the fact that, nationwide, it has become rarer in recent years.

This point is not embellished. The documentary shows the shooting of a fox.

“There are no bad or good animal species in nature,” Ohtonen says in his documentary. The return of Naali between its lines tells a story about the contradictions of nature, the action that bypasses the axis of good and evil.

However, human actions can also be given moral labels of right and wrong. Our species has first smothered its fellow animals’ chances of success, then frantically tries to correct them.

An employee of Metsähallitus is making progress in the wilderness of Paistunturi.

Work feels like the most honest nature documentary ever. It also gives rise to sincere hope: conservation efforts are paying off.

For an Arctic mammal, the results have symbolic value. The climate change clock is ticking, but for at least one species, there may be time to turn back the clock. Of course, it’s the work of the good guys.

Naali’s return, TV1 Sat 7.1. at 18:45 and Yle Areena.

Correction January 6, 2023 at 1:42 p.m.: Corrected the title to the correct name of the documentary Naali palulu.