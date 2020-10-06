Television review Documentary tells the exciting story of Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind but hutilizes too much

Soprano Jenny Lind made a unique career in the 19th century.

“About Jenny Lind became the first international superstar 200 years ago, ”says the presenter Thomas Hampson in the final words of the program.

In fact, the soprano was born in Stockholm on October 6, 1820, 200 days ago, and yet did not yet release its debut as a superstar.

The story of the “Swedish nightingale” is told in a drama documentary with an expression Jessica Laurén (including a fine short Garbo and Lenin) combines human actors and different animation techniques.

Lind was born as an unwanted unmarried child of academic parents and lived with a traumatic childhood submissive and violent mother. However, the girl had a cat to whom she sang in the window. From there, he was invented for opera.

A unique career was born with tours all the way to the United States. The opera had a social order in the social upheaval of its time, and marketing knew how to capitalize on a singer who donated much of his income to charity.

The narrative rumbles sadly at the end. The soprano, who married her escort, suddenly had “a man and three children, a family he had always hoped for,” the presenter says. Was the singer secretly dreaming about it all the time, even though he had chosen a career as a self-employed artist?

Raising the family card casts a derogatory shadow over everything the biography documentary had just told, as if educating children and encouraging girls.

Jenny Lind – Swedish nightingale 200 years, Theme at 13.15 and Arena.