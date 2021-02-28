Television review Documentary series Operation Casino presents a brutal fraud case, which has been described as the largest in Swedish criminal history

The Swedish league, which boasted on the Riviera, offered extra income against banking data. The delicious output of the documentary series is the league videos made by the league.

Svean in December, the Court of Appeal put an end to a three-year-long fraud case in Stockholm, which has been described as the largest in Swedish criminal history.

There had been 119 defendants in the district court, fourteen of whom received unconditional imprisonment and fifty others received either conditional imprisonment and fines or community service.

The amount plotted against fraud was not dizzying in relation to the number of participants – around EUR 5 million – but the activities were planned and organized. Both cunning and even bold, as evidenced by the documentary series Operation Casino (2021).

Documentary in the formal lead, a Swedish who has been sentenced to a ridiculously exuberant luxury life, has been sentenced to almost eight years, has also tried a career as a pop rapper Franco Malki (b. 1986).

The casino league he ran from the Riviera succeeded in attracting dozens of ordinary young adults who, according to the documentary, were innocent and working.

The hook of seduction was, of course snabba cash, easy money. Those interested were offered extra crowns clean in their hands without any penalties. The bona fide willing only had to hand over his personal and bank details to the contact person, the recruiter, who would apply for an unsecured loan in his name and pay a fee for it.

It would be the responsibility of the person who provided the information to report the identity theft, as well as to deny the loan and pretend to be innocent. He would not have to pay if he acted according to the criminal handbook.

Documentary the prosecutor and police interviewed in the first part are embarrassed that so many went into blatant fraud and did not find the “little extra” reprehensible.

But the leagues knew how to persuade, to prove one of the fallen, now in prison in his twenties Melissa: The recruiter recommended by the best girlfriend seemed an enviable success.

The same image was maintained by the pictures and videos shared by the group in Some: On the Riviera, driving luxury cars, living in fine villas and wasting tens of tons of champagne in clubs.

Fredrik Olofsson The delicacy of the opening part of the series provided by these is the images and videos that set the scene of a deceptive life, although at the heart of course is a fraudulent pyramid scheme: how to cheat, how money is transferred from Sweden to France and how it is laundered at Riviera casinos.

In the second part of the case-based series, the scam is backed up by talking about, among other things, the responsibility of banks. The third part focuses on the collapse of the casino league.

Operation Casino, C More.