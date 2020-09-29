Television review Documentary on pasta sparrows believing in a flying spaghetti monster meritoriously opens the relationship between religious and secular power

“He was boiled for our sins,” say the pastafari of their deity. In his documentary, director Michael Arthur leaves the interpretation entirely to the viewer.

Saako in a driver’s license image to keep a pasta strainer on his head if he can prove it as a headdress essentially related to his religion? Yes you can, at least in Austria, the Czech Republic and Russia. Elsewhere, these pasta sparrows who believe in the Flying Spaghetti Monster may not have come as far as there have been businesses – in the name of religious freedom and equality.

Michael Arthurin in the document I, Pastafari (2019) will be followed more closely by a couple of court hearings in which Dutch pasta pairs try to prove the credibility and seriousness of their religious beliefs with the help of their lawyers. Of course pasta strainers at the head and completely serious.

Director Arthur’s merit is that he, too, doesn’t ruin the pasta punches and leaves the interpretation entirely to the viewer. For in this religion that seems ironic and satirical, is there any intellectual plot after all, because there are supporters around the world? And who can argue that the Flying Spaghetti Monster, known for its mottled eyes and “noodle-like protrusions,” would not be as real as any other supernatural deity being invoked to exercise power and gain various benefits.

It was also the founder of pastafarism, the American Bobby Hendersonin justification in 2005, when he sent a letter to the education authorities of the State of Kansas. Henderson was annoyed that the authorities gave permission to teach pseudo-scientific, creationist “intelligent design” alongside evolution.

Arthur originally explains the background to this very decision and, with the help of experts, also opens up a theme that is now very topical in the United States: the relationship between religious and secular power.

Docventures: I, Pastafari, TV2 at 9.15 pm and Yle Areena.