Television review Documentary Hollywood’s Secret History Opens an Interesting View of Cinema City Moralism and Cover Stories

Pimp Scotty Bowers knew all about the intimate life of Movie Stars and stopped secrecy.

Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, Rock Hudson, George Cukor. They are the best known Hollywood names who were already known throughout their lives to be homosexual. However, still Rock Hudson the death of AIDS in 1985 was supposedly a surprise and scandal.

A famous pimp of Hollywood Scotty Bowers knew all the secrets of Hollywood from the 1950s when he began running his legendary gas station. Bowers also appears as a person in the fictional Netflix series Hollywood.

The right Bowers will be found Matt Tyrnauerin in a documentary completed in 2017, two years before Bowers ’death. He is already starting to get sick but is still ready to tell all the intimate details of his clients generously and unhindered.

In his business, Bowers focused on homosexuals, men and women, but also carefully remembers the different group combinations. He was often involved in them himself. Her hilarious openness evokes contradictory thoughts: why should men, especially men, be always laughed at?

Bowers holds on to his notion that he was not a pimp but made others happy, and the others seem to agree as well. Towards the end, the documentary gets even sadder tones.

The documentary opens up an interesting view of Hollywood moralism and cover stories. Even in its early decades, the city was completely free, but the moral code of the 1930s forced homosexuals to hide.

The Secret History of Hollywood, Theme at 8 p.m., and the Arena.