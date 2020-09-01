Television review Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux returns to the Christian community, which rejoiced at the school killings in Finland

This is already the third Theroux documentary about the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas and the Phelps family who are influential there.

In May an Englishman in his fifties Louis Theroux has made deceptively sympathetic television documentaries for half of his life – mostly in the United States and most often on topics that we at Tiks are usually only aware of one-handedly. Such as neo-Nazis, extremist Zionists and Scientologists, as well as sex workers, sex offenders and life prisoners.

In his second most recent documentary, Theroux travels to Topeka, Kansas for the third time, where he reports on an impressive Christian community in BBC documents that have already attracted widespread attention. The most hated family in the United States (2007) and Theroux and the hated Phelps (2011).

The third in the same series has been completed last summer Theroux and the return of the most hated family (2019), which Yle now presents as a continuation of the previous ones.

One who is unfamiliar with the background may still ask whether this triple consideration and international publicity is in any way in proportion to the right weight of that extreme community. However, the Westboro Baptist Church, nestled in the state capital of Kansas, would be insignificant on its own, as the community has less than a hundred members and they too are mostly from two families.

But a church leader and a fire-speaking pastor, a former lawyer Fred Phelps knew how to pull the right public strings. At the heart of the proclamation mission of Church members — children and adults — have been demonstrations for more than thirty years in which, with their colorful signs, they insult the most brutal homosexuals of all, but also Jews, American soldiers who died in wars, and the United States: “God hates America!”.

And even if the Finns have received their share of the relentless, disturbed anger of the Westboro Baptist Church. In its official online proclamations, the Church thanked its God separately for the school murders of both Jokela and Kauhajoki, as they were – according to the parishioners – God’s direct revenge for the wicked and sodomistic way of life practiced in Finland.

Theroux’n however, according to a recent document, speeches have softened or a small community is at least in some state of fragmentation. It had been five years since the death of Pastor Phelps, who had been frightened by the fire of hell, and the truth was that he had been separated from his own church shortly before his death – of course because of ungodly behavior.

Named a slightly misleading Finnish name Theroux and the return of the most hated family it is not a documentary about the return but about the departures, for in the second lead part is Phelps’ grandchild in his thirties, who turned spectacularly against the community.

Theroux and the return of the most hated family, TV2 at 9 p.m.