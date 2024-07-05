Television Review | Disco is a counterattack to getting old – Wika is a DJ in his twenties

Television rating|Wika from Warsaw is probably the oldest DJ in the world.

Documentary at the beginning, the youth hugs the DJ star and dances to his rhythm. There is nothing extraordinary about the situation, except that the records are being played by someone over 80 years old Wikaprobably the world’s oldest dj.

Supervisor Agnieszka Zwiefka follows Wika from Warsaw for a few years. Let’s go for a quick photo shoot, which might work For Madonnaat a gig at the Prague pride festival, at the beach and at Wika’s birthday.

In between, Zwiefka has choreographed musical numbers where Wika dances with other elderly women. The lithe youth dance together as a contrast to the elderly. It’s a bit strange when the purpose is to celebrate active old age.

Wikaproperly named Virginia Szmyt, became a DJ after retiring at the turn of the century. The rebel refuses to submit to his age. As the secret of a healthy life, he declares that you have to love yourself as you are.

On the other hand, Wika admits that she cannot escape old age. At the beginning of the documentary, he is still jogging leisurely, but over time the pace starts to stiffen. The inevitable development brings a sad tone to the document that starts with a bang.

Despite the shocking loss, Wika’s hilarious fight is a great example for everyone who gets old. Even though the end is known, you shouldn’t give up until you have to.

Protagonist and his words are charming, although the documentary has its weaknesses. Wika is the fastest, but her story progresses strangely leisurely, and yet a lot of basic information about her profile remains in the dark.

Even Wika’s year of birth, 1938, is not mentioned in the documentary. He mentions in passing his harsh childhood experiences in wartime Vilnius, his hometown, but they remain in the air. Children and grandchildren are mentioned, but how many are there?

The documentary takes place in the parade of the elderly in Warsaw, but it is not mentioned that Wika founded it already in 2014. The big event resembles pride parades in different cities.

Screen Daily – online magazine Zwiefka said in the interview, that Wika doesn’t really want to talk about herself. On the other hand, it suits Wika’s character that the documentary tries to live in the moment, like him.

Sometimes Korona stops everything, but Wika does at least one virtual gig online. Before that, his weekly discos gathered an audience of thousands. Wika has performed in London and Berlin, among others.

Although towards the end of the documentary the code to the home door is sometimes forgotten, Wika is still going on at the age of 85. Information can be found online at least from the gig on June 30 in Tarnów, Poland.

Wika! The ever-young disco queen -documentary (2022) is a co-production in which Pystymetsä company and the producer from Finland have participated Outi Rousu. Funding has been provided by the film foundation, Yle and Avek. Especially the sound work has been done in Finland. The original music was composed by Päivi Takala.

Wika! The eternally young disco queen, Yle Areena and Theme on 4 July. at 21:00.