The masterful film transports viewers through roadblocks, a maternity hospital and a small town council, among other places. Sergei Loznitsa used the true stories he collected as the basis for the manuscript.

Drama

Donbass ★★★★

Ukraine 2018

Theme at 9.45 pm and Arena (K16)

Last week of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the Donbass region was completely destroyed as hell. In that case Sergei Loznitsan Donbass shows the forecourt of hell.

The film takes place in the Donbass in the winter of 2015, in an occupied territory that separatists have called the Donetsk People’s Republic or (along with Luhansk) Novorossiysk.

Even before Putin in the rhetoric of the current attack, separatist forces called the Ukrainian regime and army fascists in the film.

Donbassia is said to be a combination of documentary and fiction. It is a clear feature film, although Loznitsa used the true stories he collected as the basis for the script. Ruthless realism and filming style are likely to explain the confusion.

In February, just after the attack began, Loznitsa said in an interview with Indiewire that, from a Ukrainian perspective, the war had been going on for eight years, since the occupation of the Crimea and Donbas.

That’s what the movie also looks like. Loznitsa transports spectators in a variety of situations, including roadblocks, maternity hospitals and the small town council hall.

Separatist forces behave like gangsters. In exceptional circumstances, theft, bribes and scams thrive. The crazy horrors of the war deepen as the film progresses. People are flocking in a shelter without a functioning toilet, heating, electricity or running water.

Retrieving a stolen car threatens to become costly. In addition to the car, the owner is going to go to the property, and no one is safe. A prisoner of war is tied to a light pole at a bus stop to be tortured by passers-by. There are enough enthusiasts.

Donbass is such a gloomy satire that there is little to laugh about, even though many situations are horribly absurd. Some of the scenes even remain enigmatic, and it is not worth waiting for the final solutions. That, too, underscores the absurdity of war.

From 2014 Loznitsa (b. 1964) has made seven documentaries. Donbass is only his fourth feature film. With his production, he has become one of the most respected contemporary directors in Europe.

Donbass has been skillfully made. Long shots often have a lot of crowd, which requires careful planning. In filming, everyone has to do their part just right at the right time.

In the Un Certain Regard series at the Cannes Film Festival, Loznitsa received the Best Director Award.

Donbass was filmed in Kryvyi Rih, hundreds of kilometers from the Donbass. There was no war there at the time, but raw realism suggests what it looked like in the Donbass.

Now the devastation is probably much worse. Experts speculate that after the defeat of Mariupol, Russian troops will next head to the Donbass.