Television review Despite its lofty setting and thriller twists, the French Conductor series is a pure soap opera, worthy of

In the French series, the working atmosphere of a symphony orchestra is put to the test when a woman starts as a conductor.

Is he Problems in the workplace atmosphere in France in general? Such a picture may have been obtained from a few TV series. Netflixin Emily is Paris -in a young American woman confronts it in all its harshness, and Agentsseries also arouses wonder at times.

Maybe a series of spies The Bureau is a fantasy for the French about a working community.

Now it is the turn of the symphony orchestra. ConductorThe series is filmed in real places in Paris at the Philharmonie Concert Center, and the whole series actually beautifully describes the work atmosphere.

Hell pops into your eyes when a woman, Hélène Barizet, is appointed conductor, and the whole orchestra, including the women, opposes her even before she even arrives at work.

Hélène is the protagonist of the series, whose neck pressures begin to accumulate, first professionally but soon also on a personal level. She is a strong woman, but her limits are on everything.

The role is played Marie-Sophie Ferdane, which remotely reminds me of the magnificent Fanny Ardant – externally, not in acting.

The starting point is interesting, but despite its lofty setting and thriller-like twists and turns, the series is a pure soap opera. As such, quite valid. The plot is appropriately intricate, and everyone intrigues and conceals things equally.

What when it comes to music, that too is mostly frosting. If the subject is classical music and even a couple of beats have been included Vivaldin Seasons, their conclusions can be drawn quickly.

More is heard, but mostly the most familiar musical clichés. Needless to say, experts are sure to see outright mistakes in the series.

Music however, has inspired a few delightful scenes. A great idea, for example, is to bring the hearing impaired to orchestral rehearsals.

Pretty nice also plays The Cure Boys Don’t Cry in the fresh air.

