Television review Dangerous virus escapes in Finnish Lapland – The exciting series Ivalo, completed in 2017, now looks completely different

Ivalo is a good series, although stretched to ten, its situations are stagnant.

Dangerous the virus escapes in Finnish Lapland. If it gets spread, it can infect the whole world. German doctor Thomas Lorenz shows a glowing map in red.

Now we know this, especially since we have all become virologists over the years. It’s no small matter it’s a virus.

Ivalocompared to its real-life crown. It is sexually transmitted and is a particular threat to pregnant women. Tragic, of course, but there doesn’t seem to be much rush with it.

Ivalo was completed in 2018 and has previously been available on Elisa’s streaming service. Now it’s the turn of Yle’s show, and in the meantime, everything has really happened.

Change has also happened in domestic series. Ivalon since the quality and spectrum of arctic series have improved, and for example All sins The crime series, Elisa’s Check, also deals with the effects of Lestadianism in the Oulu region. The same theme is included Even in Ivalo but glued on top.

Latest cogeneration White Wall raise the bar again.

Ivalo is a valid police series, from the production company Yellow Films tube. German money is also included, so it doesn’t look cheap. The protagonist is police officer Nina Kautsalo (Iina Kuustonen), which has moved to its home communities. The reasons are not immediately stated. She is a six – year – old Down girl (lovely Venla Ronkainen) single mother, and the girl’s father (Mikko Leppilampi) is a mere hult. Niina lives with her mother (Susanna Haavisto).

At the same time, a Thomas doctor living elsewhere in Helsinki (German Maximilian Brückner) is scared in his laboratory and travels secretly to Lapland to find out about the worrying situation. It turns out that Nina’s sister Marita (Pihla Viitala) is in the danger zone.

But what else is on the move than a killed Russian prostitute. Nets are then revealed, “whore buses,” and another prostitute languishes in captivity almost halfway through the series.

In Finns there is an idea in the characters, but the stereotypical criminals come from Russia and apparently the Balkans. If I were a Russian-speaking actor, I would refuse these roles.

The series has been stretched to ten, and situations are stagnating. The sister Marita is lying in a quarantine from one episode to another in a health center hospital, and the bad guys go back and forth in the same room somewhere else.

Iina Kuustonen in the lead role is genuine and natural, but the chemistry with Brückner does not meet.

Ivalo, TV1 at 9.05 pm and Yle Areena. (K16)