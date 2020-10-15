Television review Contemporary reviewers found the Face of Fear serial killer thriller disgusting, it doesn’t seem very harsh anymore

In a film completed in 1960, the voyeur depicts the last minute of his victims.

The face of fear ★★★

Peeping Tom, Britain 1960

Theme at 9 pm and Arena (K16)

60 years then in Britain The face of fear was so appalling that the reviews said it was disgusting, perverted, and monstrous. It roughly ended the previously highly regarded director Michael Powellin uranium.

Largely Martin Scorsesen thanks to The face of fear emerged in the late 1970s and gained a classic reputation.

The melodrama bathed in caramel colors no longer seems very harsh. You can see more brutal going on every day in the TV police series. We in 2000 the film inspectorate issued For the face of fear the age limit is only 14.

The face of fear and appeared in the same year Alfred Hitchcockin Psycho were not the first serial killer films. Hitchcock did one already during the mute season, Tenant (1926). But The face of fear and especially Psycho indicated the evolution of the species type.

Fear of the face Mark (Karlheinz Boehm) is still a peculiar serial killer. Shy young man films his victims at the last minute. The tortured soul and tragic monster have gained a passion for cameras and perverted anxiety from their father, who used the child as a guinea pig in fear studies.

The character’s psychology is outdated, though not as badly as Psycho the pseudofreudism of the final scene.

Instead, obsessions about viewing and portraying as instruments of control and subjugation, sexuality, and violence continue to fascinate even a little vaguely – or enigmatically and therefore still fresh.

Mark’s bloodshed has also been interpreted as a metaphor for making films. Original name Peeping Tom means voyeur. It refers as much to the viewer as to the killer.