Television Review | Charlie knows when someone is lying – the main character of the Poker Face series has a supernatural ability

Good a criminal investigator can guess when someone is lying. Of course, it is even more effective if you can recognize lying for sure.

Such is the skill Poker Face – crime series (2023–) with the main character Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne). He is neither a policeman nor a private detective, but a genius with a supernatural ability to detect lies.

The ability gets Charlie into trouble. In the very first episode, he gets the pursuers on their heels. Charlie runs around the United States, doing various odd jobs and trying to keep a low profile.

On his travels, Charlie comes across murders that he solves using his wits, social skills, and special abilities.

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne, right) travels across the United States from one job to another. At a micro speedway in Tennessee, he befriends his co-worker Jean (Angel Desai).

Natasha Lyonne plays the charismatic outlaw brilliantly. Charlie speaks with an exceptionally hoarse voice, he has the directness and practicality of a Dane woman, but at the same time the relaxedness of a bohemian. At the same time, he is just and fair.

Lyonne is also known for other hard-faced and somewhat masculine characters. Orange is the New Black (2013–2019) he played the sarcastic Nicky Nichols and in the fascinating Netflix miniseries Party (2019) it stars Nadia.

With Poker Face there are numerous similarities Columbo, the legendary police series that ran from 1968 to 1978 and again from 1989 to 2003. In both series, a murder is solved per episode.

The title role of the Columbo series was memorably played by Peter Falk.

Columbus (Peter Falk) walked around in a baggy jacket and asked sly questions to people who repeatedly underestimated the policeman’s intelligence. Compared to current police series from Columbo lacked speed, violence, plot twists and dna samples. The farm had good acting and humor.

The same emphasis can be found From Poker Face, which has a strong comedic side. It is not very dark, but calm and sympathetic. It is charged with oxytocin and not adrenaline.

All this makes the series somehow retro.

Series creator Rian Johnson is said that he looked through Columbo during the corona lockdown and that he got a lot of inspiration from it To Poker Face.

Johnson is clearly a very historically aware author. He has directed Agatha Christie -inspired Crime Movies Knives out – everyone is a suspect (2019) and Glass Onion – Knives Out Mystery (2021). His debut film was an elaborate noir mystery Brick (2005).

Main similarity Columbo however, the fact that the murder is filmed On Poker Face always first. The viewer gets to know the murderer.

After the murder is shown, the series goes back in time. Then the events, often also the murder itself, are seen again from Charlie’s point of view.

Film researcher David Bordwell wrote on his blog, that this very jump back after the murder is something new. It has apparently not been used before.

“ Columbo and Poker Face are how-to-prove series.

Columbo and Poker Face are not who-made-it series like for example Poirot or Miss Marple. They are how-to-prove series. The tension is focused on how the main character manages to find the evidence.

Bordwell points out that the crucial leads are On Poker Face often physical. Many are objects. They are also shown openly so that the viewer could, in principle, notice them and solve the crime.

The fact that we see the same leads as Charlie is a feature of the traditional detective story, says Bordwell.

So at the end of the episode, Charlie doesn’t suddenly slap any beanie found at the crime scene on the table. Then the viewer might feel cheated.

Poker Face resemble Columbo also in the fact that time and energy are used to present the circle of life of the murderer and the murder victim.

The absolutely excellent fourth episode is even more than halfway through before Charlie enters the story. In the episode Chloe Sevigny plays the tense and depressed singer of the metal band nicely. Sevigny and Lyonne are in real life close friends.

Columbo used to be wild with stars Janet of Leigh always to Johnny Cash. Poker Face in the first ten-part season we will see, for example Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and in the pilot Adrien Brody.

Chloë Sevigny is one of Poker Face’s celebrity guest stars.

Poker Face the plots aren’t complicated let alone fully fleshed out, but that, what is lost in plot twists is gained in people.

Rian Johnson told Deadline in an interview that in Columbo he particularly liked the dynamic between Columbo and the murderer, which often deepened as the episode progressed.

Poker Face is often at its most engaging when Charlie is talking to the murderer. We the viewers know when Charlie knows the killer is lying.

You can focus better on the tensions between people when the energy is not spent on thinking about who actually committed the murder.

Poker Face, Skyshowtime and Ruutu+ (extra charge).