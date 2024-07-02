Television Review | Céline Dion shows her illness in a recent documentary, and it’s heartbreaking to watch

Television rating|The documentary about Céline Dion follows the artist as she tries to get back on stage.

About celebrity documentaries in recent years there have been PR exploits to manage one’s own public image and become the talk of the week. They entertain curious people and build a monument out of a star.

From Céline Dion the telling recent documentary is not like this. Released last week on the Prime Video streaming service I Am: Celine Dion is an honestly vulnerable portrayal of loss and life with a terminal illness.

In December 2022, the Canadian singer revealed to the public that he suffers from a rare disease, stiffness syndrome, also known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). It affects the nervous system, causes body stiffness and strong muscle spasms.

Dion56, has described earlier in interviews the convulsion was so strong that he has broken ribs. When the disease was at its worst, he lost the ability to walk, the singer says in the documentary.

Now he also says that the symptoms started already 17 years before the diagnosis. Dion first noticed it in his Precious Instrument. One morning his voice was strangely raised. During the warm-up, it strained faster than usual and did not stretch in the same way as before.

He was scared. The singer had to hide voice problems for years before the diagnosis.

Celine Dion’s the voice is one of the most famous in the world. It has sold 250 million records, brought him an Oscar and several Grammy Awards, and taken him to perform for millions of people around the world.

“Before SPS got worse, my voice led my life. I followed it. ( –– ) And that was fine with me because I had fun. When your own voice brings joy, you are the best version of yourself,” he says.

Now Dion is trying to sing her mega hit for the camera It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, and the voice breaks. Dion begins to cry:

“I don’t want people to hear that.”

He thinks people don’t want this Céline Dion. They want Céline Dion, who sang All By Myself -the famous high note of the song.

“Who is Céline Dion,” he asks, meaning who is Céline Dion without her phenomenal voice.

“ “There are no mistakes on stage because there is humanity there.”

Document follows Dion’s rehabilitation and everyday life with twin boys at home in Las Vegas.

Archival material from the performances is interspersed between interviews and everyday descriptions. The film also goes through Dion’s life, but not in any detail, but in relation to her singing career.

Dion was born in Quebec, Canada, into a large family: he has 13 siblings. Dion says she has been a performer since she was little. He didn’t sing to himself but to his family at the Dining Table.

Dion’s passionate relationship with performing is brought out vividly in the film – and it is precisely performing that she has had to give up for the time being.

“When a song is recorded in the studio, it sounds good. But it gets better on stage. There are no mistakes on stage, because there is humanity there,” he describes.

Celine Dion’s and her husband’s affair has sparked aggravation and public speculation. From the age of 38 From René Angélil became Dion’s manager when he was 12 years old. They started dating romantically when Dion was 19 years old. The couple got married in 1994. They were married for 22 years and had three children.

Angélil died of cancer in 2016. Dion hardly talks about her husband in the documentary. The film illustrates their love and its loss by showing archival footage of their life and family together around the coffin.

Even though the cameras get close to Dion’s everyday life and health situation, there are clearly things that she wants to keep close to her, protected.

“ “This film contains powerful parts of the illness scene. Consider whether you want to watch.”

In the documentary, Céline Dion wonders if fans will accept her changed voice.

The movie directed and produced by an award-winning documentarian Irene Taylor (Leave No Trace). He balances the ingredients skillfully, and the end result is a documentary that doesn’t wallow in sentimentality or tragedy, but cuts directly to raw emotion.

The biggest reason for the success of the documentary is certainly Dion himself. He is an interesting person. The way of speaking is rhythmic, somewhat eloquent and fatalistic. Still, it’s hard to see Dion as an entitled diva because she’s extremely polite and often very goofy.

Dion might burst into song mid-sentence. He jokes and has a relaxed expression. Fortunately, this funny side has also been included in the documentary.

Undoubtedly Dion is brave. It has required a very special vulnerability for the singer to show the public what his bout of illness looks like.

At the beginning of the film, viewers are warned: “This film contains strong parts of a sick scene. Consider whether you want to watch.”

The episode begins at the physiotherapist’s office. He has been in the studio singing a moment earlier, for the first time in two years. The contraction progresses to spasm. It’s really hard to watch.

After a moment of utter helplessness, Dion takes back control. He sings Who Am I –song and interprets it as if in front of thousands of people in the limelight.

Dion was supposed to have a third Las Vegas concert series in 2021, but had to cancel the shows. The singer still hasn’t given up hope. He told In an interview with the BBC in June, that he still plans to return to the stage, one way or another.

