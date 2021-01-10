Television review Careful play adaptation Only the end of the world calmly follows the frictional encounters of its protagonists

Xavier Dolan populated his family drama with French star actors.

Only the end of the world ★★★★

Juste la fin du monde, Canada / France 2016

Theme at 12.00 and Yle Areena (K12)

In his twenties the Canadian author-director who made his breakthrough Xavier Dolanin (b. 1989) the pace of work has been intense. He himself freshly liked his sixth feature film the best Only the end of the world.

It won awards at festivals in Cannes, among others, but many critics have declared their disappointment.

No. at least the work meets false expectations. It’s a cross-section of the family community built on words and communication problems, which Dolan wanted to grasp precisely because of the text.

The interpretation is based on a French playwright who died of AIDS Jean-Luc Lagarcen (1957–1995) is the most famous work, also published in Finnish.

The French-language work was quickly filmed in Canada as an ensemble film by top French actors.

Protagonist Louis (Gaspard Ulliel) is a 34-year-old gay playwright who has not had contact with his childhood family for 12 years. Now he returns for a quick visit to say he is terminally ill.

Mother Martine (Nathalia Baye) does not seem to care about the feelings of others. Suzanne, a drug user on the sidelines (Léa Seydoux) does not remember his brother properly but tries to get closer to this. Firstborn Antoine (Vincent Cassel) hides his fears and feelings of inferiority from aggressive babbling and mumbling his sisters. The yielding submissive wife Catherine (Marion Cotillard) tries not to irritate anyone.

The politely polite Louis talks to the two of them all but doesn’t end up saying much: without him, too, the family community ends up scrambling with each other.