Television review Capote paints a contradictory and deep portrait of the author and is a rare sharp description of art making

Of all Philip Seymour Hoffman’s great role works, Capote is probably the best, writes Harri Römpitti.

Capote ★★★★★

USA 2005

In November 1959 A family of four is murdered in a successor village in the plains of Kansas. Author Truman Capote went to the scene to write a story about the case in New Yorker magazine. It gave birth to a groundbreaking documentary novel Cold-blooded (1966).

Bennett Millerin movie Capote tells the birth story of the book. It is closely monitored from Capote’s point of view. Things are revealed to the viewer as they are.

At the same time, the film looks at Capote and paints a freezing portrait of him.

Capote was a pet intelligent of New York’s social circles, a theatrical expressive gay who spoke in a child’s voice and gestured femininely. He was also smart and funny. Novel Breakfast with Tiffany (1958) had brought him success.

Of all Philip Seymour Hoffman great role work Capote probably the best. The Oscar-winning interpretation is miraculously close to the real thing, which can be checked from what is presented first Ebs Burnoughin documentary Cold-blooded Truman Capote (USA 2019).

The film grows big with Capote and another of the murderers, Perry Smith (Clifton Collins Jr.), in the description of the relationship. Capote wrote about monsters, but in the film, Smith draws as human an image as the author.

At the same time, Capote is starting to hatch into an increasingly controversial personality, even a little monstrous. He lies to Smith and uses his friend to get what he wants, sells his soul because of his art. As a description of making art Capote is unusually sharp.

The movie the core trio knew each other as teenagers: Hoffman, director Miller and screenwriter Dan Futterman. Their fine work is framed by handsome filming, staging and costumes. The timeline could have been born in the 1960s.