The copyright patterns in Maurice Ravel’s composition are interesting.

When Alexandre Taverne died in 1973, he was one of the richest men in France.

The way of the immersion was at least special: Tavern’s wife Jeanne was first Edouard Ravelin masseuse, then housekeeper, fiancé after Jeanne’s divorce, and eventually heir. After Ravel’s death, Jeanne and Alexandre remarried, and after Jeanne’s death, Alexandre inherited his wife’s income streams.

The flow of income streams was based on the composer Maurice Ravelin (1875–1937) for production, especially for the most popular composition Bolero, much of the copyright of which had been inherited by little brother Edouard.

Edouard The obscure history of Ravel’s will is only part of a complicated French documentary Who captured Ravelin Boléron?. Tavern couple and publisher René Dommangen in terms of copyright patterns are interesting, in terms of tax haven arrangements not so much.

Of the numerous picked Boleroof the transformations is the most interesting case Frank Zappan a version that the rightholders refused to perform – all contrary to Maurice Ravel’s views on the composers.

In addition it turns out that Boléron birth history is also related to copyright. In 1928, Ravel was to be used Ida Rubinstein in the ballet performance an orchestral version Isaac Albénizin from a series of piano compositions, but the orchestration had already been made and protected by copyright. Ravel was in a hurry, so he composed a famous theme and varied it for about 17 minutes.

Boléron recurrence feels more of a burden than a hypnotic one Maurice Béjartin in contemporary dance choreography seen after the documentary.

Who kidnapped Ravelin Boléron ?, Theme at 3.15pm. Maurice Béjartin Boléro, Theme at 16.07. Both also at Yle Areena.